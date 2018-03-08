By JULIA MILLER Since Cathead Distillery opened in 2010, it’s mission has been simple — produce a top-notch product all while supporting Mississippi music. Despite being the state’s first legal distillery since prohibition ended in 1966, Cathead co-founder Richard Patrick said the first eight years of production have been grassroots driven with strong organic growth. “The state has been great ...Read More »
2 Mississippi Delta towns eye new restaurant tax
Two Mississippi Delta towns are seeking legislative approval to create a 2 percent restaurant tax to fund local improvements. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported Thursday that if Republican Sen. Lydia Chassaniol’s Senate Bill 3013 is passed by the Legislature, Carrollton and North Carrollton could potentially enact new restaurant taxes that would fund recreation, tourism, parks, economic development and other purposes. If Chassaniol’s bill passes, ...Read More »
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to open Feb. 28 in Clinton
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will open on Feb. 28 in Clinton. The 3,500 square-foot fast-casual restaurant, located at 734 Clinton Parkway, across from Anytime Fitness, will be Clinton’s first Fuzzy’s, owned, built and operated by franchisee Lindsay Rasmussen. “We are excited to introduce Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Clinton and get to know the members of the community,” said Ansara. “We think ...Read More »
Restaurants weigh in on food truck regulations
TUPELO – Regulations, if any, for food trucks and any mobile food vendor doing business in the city of Tupelo won’t be introduced anytime soon, officials say. On Tuesday, a meeting was held for brick-and-mortar restaurant owners to voice their concerns at City Hall. In December, a meeting was held for the food truck owners. City officials said they are ...Read More »
Mississippi could let distillers sell alcohol to visitors
Mississippi lawmakers could allow visitors to buy alcohol directly from distilleries, after agreeing to let visitors buy beer at breweries last year. The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday approved House Bill 995 , sending it to the full House for more debate. Some Mississippi distillers offer tours to promote their brands. The bill, sponsored by House Ways and Means Committee ...Read More »
Mississippi sues over mail-order shipments of wine, liquor
Mississippi officials are suing four mail-order wine sellers, saying they illegally shipped wine and liquor into the state. Attorney General Jim Hood and Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson announced the lawsuits Thursday, saying they were asking a judge to order the shippers to stop sending alcohol to Mississippians. Hood says agents found companies were shipping without any independent check to prevent ...Read More »
PHIL HARDWICK — Restaurant tipping policies may change
How much did you tip the server the last time you had a good meal in a restaurant? Who do you think gets to keep that tip? Would you change the amount you tip if the server did not get it all? The answer to these questions depends on several things, not the least of which is a U.S. Labor ...Read More »
LaTasha Simmons named Sous Chef at Dave’s Triple B in Jackson
LaTasha Simmons has been appointed Sous Chef at the soon-to-open Dave’s Triple B: The Butcher, The Baker, the Barbecue Maker in Jackson. Simmons began her culinary career in Jackson five years ago at the Reunion Golf and Country Club in Madison. She then worked at Shea’s on Lake Harbour where she met Chef David Raines. She later worked at Seafood ...Read More »
Table 100 Appoints New Executive Chef
Table 100 in Flowood has named Payton Warren as its new executive chef. Warren will take over all food and beverage operations for the restaurant in addition to catering and banquet operations. Warren is a native of Brandon. He was sous chef for the former Julep Restaurant in Jackson and Biaggi’s Italian Restaurant in Ridgeland. He later was executive chef ...Read More »
Crittenden Distillery making whiskey, history in Hancock County
By LISA MONTI Inside of a plain metal building on the edge of the Kiln community, Matt Crittenden is making whiskey and a little Hancock County history. The al-most completed Crittenden Distillery’s high-end bourbon and rye will have the distinction of being the first whiskey to be legally produced in the county, which many a moonshiner has called home. Crittenden ...Read More »