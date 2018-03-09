By LISA MONTI When the 36th Annual Travel South Showcase rolls into the Mississippi Coast this month, it will bring in almost 700 tour operators, journalists, travel service providers and destination market organizations from around the U.S. There will be thousands of business meetings, multiple FAM tours fanning out across the state and presentations highlighting attractions and amenities all over ...Read More »
Work starts on a new era for Northpark Mall
By JACK WEATHERLY Work started Thursday on a new era for the 34-year-0ld Northpark Mall on the Ridgeland side of County Line Road. Long the anchor of the mile-long retail corridor that historically dominated metro Jackson, the mall faced the daunting realities of the marketplace that has changed radically since 1984 across the country and world since the advent of ...Read More »
MADE IN MISSISSIPPI — Myra Mirrors more than a ‘gadget’
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT When one thinks of new technology, a vision of Silicon Valley pops up. But here in Oxford, Mississippi, is a company called Myra Mirrors that invented an operating system that enables people to interact with mirrors. Two University of Mississippi students, Pontus Andersson and Sam Bertolet, founded Myra Mirrors two and a half years ago with ...Read More »
MADE IN MISSISSIPPI — Cathead Distilleries sustains substantial growth
By JULIA MILLER Since Cathead Distillery opened in 2010, it’s mission has been simple — produce a top-notch product all while supporting Mississippi music. Despite being the state’s first legal distillery since prohibition ended in 1966, Cathead co-founder Richard Patrick said the first eight years of production have been grassroots driven with strong organic growth. “The state has been great ...Read More »
Spectacles opens in the District at Eastover
The list of retailers and restaurants in The District at Eastover continues to grow with the addition of Spectacles, a high-end optical boutique and optometry practice. “This space is different from your typical Jackson,” said Spectacles Owner, Dr. Rebecca Cox Patton. “The development is truly neighborly and has such a nice ambiance. We are thrilled to be here and are off to ...Read More »
Supreme Court panel puts city of Ridgeland on Costco hot seat
By JACK WEATHERLY A three-justice panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court directed a preponderance of its questions to attorneys for the city of Ridgeland and the zoning change it made that benefited a proposed Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway. The city got a favorable ruling from Madison County Circuit Court John Emfinger in April 2017, allowing the developer Andrew Mattiace ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Trumponomics may push national debt interest costs higher than Social Security and Medicare
Basic math and what the Wall Street Journal calls “Trumponomics” are headed for a brutal collision. Here’s why. The national debt is $20.6 trillion and rising. With rates low, annual debt interest costs averaged about $250 billion from 2011 through 2016. As the economy improved, interest rates slowly ticked up. But, now they are expected to surge as ...Read More »
Teresa Hubbard named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year
Teresa Hubbard, President & CEO of CITE Armored, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2018 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal. Hubbard was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson. Hubbard has a broad range of experience that continues to enhance the success of the company she ...Read More »
Plastic company to expand Mississippi plant, hiring 53
An Indiana-based company that makes molded plastic products will spend $5.3 million to expand its Mississippi plant, hiring 53 new workers. Richardson Molding of Columbus, Indiana, will add the workers over two years to the 135 currently employed in Philadelphia. The company is buying new equipment, saying it’s increasing production to meet higher demand. Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft ...Read More »
CONSTRUCTION DELAYS — Often, it can take a long time from announcement to that grand opening
By BECKY GILLETTE Sometimes it can take a very long time after plans for a new business are announced before it opens its doors. Why does it take so long for a new business to get out of the ground? In fact, it is a complex process involving many different factors such a review and approval of plans, which might ...Read More »