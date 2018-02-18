Basic math and what the Wall Street Journal calls “Trumponomics” are headed for a brutal collision. Here’s why. The national debt is $20.6 trillion and rising. With rates low, annual debt interest costs averaged about $250 billion from 2011 through 2016. As the economy improved, interest rates slowly ticked up. But, now they are expected to surge as ...Read More »
Mississippi economy ‘relatively solid’ in November, report says
By JACK WEATHERLY jack.weatherly@msbusiness.com The Mississippi economy was “relatively solid” in November, according to the University Research Center. Its Leading Index – composed of six parts, including national figures — was 3.4 percent higher than the year-earlier month. Income tax withholding grew for the second consecutive month for the first time since February, indicating an expanding payroll, according to the ...Read More »
JIM McHALE — How we can help you elevate Mississippians to a higher degree
When I moved to Mississippi from Michigan less than two years ago, I was delighted by the warm reception I received from so many. I was welcomed mightily. Thank you to the funding community, including-foundations like the CREATE Foundation and Phil Hardin Foundation, to companies like Ingalls Shipbuilding, Entergy Mississippi, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, for also welcoming ...Read More »
Southern pine beetles threaten swaths of timberland
By JACK WEATHERLY A “severe outbreak” of Southern pine beetles threatens tens of thousands of acres of the trees that are a major part of the Mississippi economy. U.S. Forest Service entomologist Jim Meeker said in a release that “this outbreak is unprecedented in scope with beetle activity progressing at breakneck speed with infestations rapidly escalating in size, coalescing ...Read More »
Economic report adds fuel to Nissan union vote fire
By Jack Weatherly An updated study showing the major impact of the automotive industry on Mississippi’s economy was released Thursday as an election approaches at the Nissan plant in Canton in which the workers will decide whether to unionize. Participants in the press conference at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership in Jackson voiced support for workers’ right to vote ...Read More »
Children’s advocate to revisit poverty in Mississippi Delta
The founder of a children’s advocacy group returns to Mississippi next week to examine how poverty affects people’s lives, much like Sen. Robert F. Kennedy did 50 years ago. Marian Wright was a civil rights attorney working in Mississippi in 1967 when she recommended that U.S. senators travel to the state to see for themselves the living conditions of some ...Read More »
Coast economy continues to lag behind the state in key metrics
By JUSTIN VICORY The Coast’s economy is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Katrina, the Great Recession and the BP Oil Spill, and remains behind the state curve in important economic indicators, including sales tax revenue and median income, a business expert said. In a recent PowerPoint presentation entitled “The Uphill Recovery From the BP Oil Spill,” President of the ...Read More »
Mississippi manufacturing leads downturn in state economy
By JACK WEATHERLY Mississippi’s economy slipped again in April primarily because manufacturing workers’ average workweek fell below 40 hours for the first time in six years. The “manufacturing employment intensity index” is one of three indices that declined in April, sending the Leading Index of Economic Indicators (MLI) downward, according to a monthly report issued by the Institutions of ...Read More »
Forestry Commission cuts 75 jobs due to budget reduction
By JACK WEATHERLY The Mississippi Forestry Commission will eliminate 75 positions July 1 – two-thirds of which are firefighting jobs – due to a $2.67 million, or 16 percent, cut in its budget. The reduction is because of the state’s drop in revenue, which has forced government cuts across the board. State Forester Charlie Morgan said in a release that “preserving ...Read More »
Credit rater warns on Mississippi, citing economy and taxes
Another credit rating agency is warning that the financial outlook for Mississippi government finances is weakening. Standard & Poor’s Financial Services on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for state government credit rating to negative from stable. S&P didn’t actually cut Mississippi’s debt ratings, but warned that it could later, saying it expects a budget squeeze to continue because of slow economic ...Read More »