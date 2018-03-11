With all the noise about school funding, school choice, vouchers, and teacher shortages, perhaps a look at some fundamentals would be helpful. Remember 2015? The Initiative 42 referendum to put full funding for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) in the state constitution? That initiative and the Legislature’s alternative both failed. So Section 201 of the Mississippi Constitution remains ...Read More »
Carter leads MSU annual giving program
Canton native Georgia Luann Carter, a staff member in the Mississippi State University Foundation has been promoted to university’s new annual giving director, where she will direct fundraising efforts that typically focus on gifts made to any MSU area on a continuing basis. Carter also will be responsible for securing annual gifts for the institution and its academic colleges through ...Read More »
MSU Foundation announces 2018 officers, incoming members
The Mississippi State University Foundation is welcoming new members to its 47-seat board of directors. Again in 2018, the MSU Foundation is being led by Earnest W. “Earnie” Deavenport Jr. of Greenville, S.C., who is entering his third term as board chair. He is joined by returning 2017 officers D. Hines Brannan Jr. of Atlanta, vice chair, and William A. ...Read More »
Bell, Montague join Holmes staff
Amber Bell of Kosciusko and Cade Montague of McAdams have recently joined the Holmes Community College family. Bell is the new Smart-Start Navigator at the Attala Center in Kosciusko and Montague is an academic fieldwork coordinator and instructor for the Occupational Therapy Assistant Technology (OTA) program on the Ridgeland Campus. Bell earned her master’s in higher education administration and student ...Read More »
Analysis: Conflicting messaging helped doom new school funding formula
Legislative leaders in their failed effort to rewrite the Mississippi Adequate Education Program school funding formula touted two, conflicting messages. On the one hand, they argued that the Adequate Education Program needed to be replaced because the state could not afford to provide the amount of money to local school districts that was called for under the school funding formula. ...Read More »
Jackson Prep names new head of school
The Jackson Prep Board of Trustees has selected Lawrence Coco to serve as its next head of school. He will replace Interim Head of School Denny Britt. Coco graduated from Jackson Prep in 1992. He attended the University of Mississippi where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, double majoring in English and History. After graduation, Coco worked at Prep as an ...Read More »
Senators tweak rewrite of Mississippi school funding formula
State senators are moving a rewrite of Mississippi’s school funding formula a step closer to passage. However, changes made to House Bill 957 in the Senate Education Committee Tuesday mean any plan must return to the House for approval, or a conference will be needed to reconcile differences between chambers. The new formula would replace today’s Mississippi Adequate Education Program. ...Read More »
Mississippi lawmakers: Schools could let teachers carry guns
Mississippi lawmakers have proposed letting teachers and other school employees with special training carry guns onto campus.The Senate Judiciary A Committee on Tuesday amended House Bill 1083 , allowing public and private school administrators to establish school safety programs that would allow teachers to carry guns. School employees would have to receive 12 hours of training every two years from the Mississippi ...Read More »
Senate changes poverty definition in its version of school funding bill
Senate Education Committee members will consider another version of the school funding bill today that changes the calculation of poverty. Sen. Gray Tollison, a Republican from Oxford and the chairman of the committee, sent the strike-all amendment to committee members late Friday. The new version of House Bill 957 would calculate each district’s funding for low-income students based on ...Read More »
Ole Miss discussion aimed at business beginners
OXFORD – Business experts from the University of Mississippi and the local community will lead a Wednesday discussion about questions potential business owners need to investigate before forming a limited liability company. Part of the Spark Series, the panel discussion is titled “Questions You Should Ask Before You Begin Your Business.” The event, set for 4 p.m. in the ...Read More »