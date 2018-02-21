A Hattiesburg oilman and longtime critic of Mississippi Power Co. says he won’t sue to overturn a settlement that regulators approved earlier this month. Thomas Blanton said Tuesday in a statement that he still believes the Mississippi Public Service Commission didn’t have the power to change the plant’s permit to allow it to burn only natural gas, instead of gasifying ...Read More »
DeepWell buys Boots Smith Oilfield Services
By JACK WEATHERLY DeepWell Energy Services of Columbia has announced acquisition of Boots Smith Oilfield Services LLC of Laurel. The acquisition will make DeepWell the largest provider of transportation, rig moving and site preparation in the United States, it said in a release. The combination of the two companies will increase the DeepWell work force to 1,500 with estimated 2018 ...Read More »
PSC brings Kemper plant saga to an end
By JACK WEATHERLY An eight-year struggle over a troubled “clean-coal” power plant came to an end Tuesday before the Mississippi Public Service Commission. The commissioners voted unanimously during a meeting to bring the case to a close and then discussed at a press conference that the resolution of the Mississippi Power Co. case would actually mean a 2.4 percent reduction ...Read More »
Mississippi regulators set to approve deal on utility rates
Mississippi utility regulators are likely Tuesday to approve a settlement on how much Mississippi Power Co. customers should pay for a troubled $7.5 billion power plant. Once touted as a model for the future of coal, the state Public Service Commission forced the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. quit construction in 2017, with shareholders absorbing about $6 billion in losses. ...Read More »
Study: Federal utility shifts costs to residential customers
A study says the nation’s largest public utility has given large businesses breaks on electric rates over six years while residential customers’ rates increased. The Synapse Energy Economics Inc. study says the Tennessee Valley Authority’s industrial and direct-serve customers have received almost a 20 percent rate cut from 2011 to 2016, while residential customer rates increased 5 percent. The report ...Read More »
Southern Miss joins consortium to study Tuscaloosa Marine Shale
The University of Southern Mississippi has joined a Department of Energy funded university consortium led by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette that will address knowledge gaps connected to the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS). The goal of the three-year project is to enable more cost-efficient and environmentally sound recovery from this unconventional liquid-rich shale play. The Las Alamos National Lab, University of ...Read More »
Mississippi’s largest gas utility to raise rates for 260,000
Natural gas bills will rise beginning Jan. 1 for customers of Mississippi’s largest gas utility, after regulators approved plans Tuesday for Dallas-based Atmos Energy Corp to raise rates on its 260,000 Mississippi customers. Rates for a yardstick residential customer should go up by more than $2 a month, with most of the money going to pay for Atmos to repair ...Read More »
Mississippi Power inks compromise, but hearing delayed
Regulators reached a settlement with Mississippi Power Co. on how much customers should pay for a troubled $7.5 billion power plant once touted as a model for the future of coal. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. is agreeing to lower the price tag on its Kemper County power plant by $85 million, its second round of concessions in the ...Read More »
Mississippi Power Co. and customers make new rate proposal
The Associated Press The Mississippi Power Co. on Tuesday made a new proposal in conjunction with its largest customer on how much ratepayers should pay for a power plant, but a state regulator is still holding out for less. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. proposes to collect less revenue than it previously wanted for its $7.5 billion Kemper County ...Read More »
Electric utilities ask higher rates on Mississippi customers
Mississippi’s two privately owned electric utilities are asking regulators to make customers pay more next year. Entergy Mississippi’s request would boost rates for a yardstick residential customer from $104 a month to $114 a month, beginning in February, to pay for fuel costs. Mississippi Power Co. requests to boost monthly rates for a yardstick residential customer from $126 a month ...Read More »