Eldorado Resorts has entered agreements to sell two of its casino properties to Churchill Downs in Kentucky. The Reno-based company announced Wednesday Churchill Downs has agreed to acquire Presque Isle Downs & Casinos in Erie, Pennsylvania and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Mississippi for a total of $229.5 million. As part of the agreement, Eldorado Resorts will sell Presque Isle ...Read More »
Sara Chatham promoted to director of Spa, Salon & Pool Operations
Sara Chatham has been promoted to Director of Spa, Salon and Pool Operations at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi. Chatham is a long-term Beau Rivage team member, having worked as a licensed cosmetologist in the salon. Prior to joining MGM Resorts International, Chatham served as hospitality professional holding positions of Rooms Division Manager at the Battle House Hotel ...Read More »
Mississippi casino revenue fell 2 percent in 2017
Casino revenues fell in 2017 across Mississippi, as slight gains by Gulf Coast casinos couldn’t overcome continued declines at gambling halls along the Mississippi River. State Revenue Department figures released this week show statewide revenue fell 2 percent for the year to $2.08 billion, down more than $40 million from 2016. December was better, with gamblers losing $176 million statewide, ...Read More »
IP Recognizes Outstanding Team Members of the Month for September and Third Quarter
IP Casino Resort Spa recently recognized several outstanding team members for September as well as the honorees for Team Leader and Part-Time Team Member of the Third Quarter of 2017. September’s honorees: Gloria Atkinson (Table Games), Cindra Heisler (Food and Beverage), Linda Stewart (Hotel Sales), Kimberly Lane (Facilities), Jorge Pecua (Food and Beverage), and Leona Tremont (Food and Beverage). Third ...Read More »
IP’s Team Members of the Month of July and August
IP Casino Resort Spa recognized employees for their service, dedication and work ethic for the months of July and August. July’s honorees were Cheryln Dawkins (Hotel), Mona McCormick (Table Games), Mae Weidner (Food & Beverage), Jan Doolittle (Food &Beverage), Gene Hudson (Banquets) and Shavonia Williams (Food & Beverage). August’s honorees included team members Randall Ball (Senses Spa & Salon), Brandon ...Read More »
Mississippi Choctaws voting on proposal to create 4th casino
Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will vote on developing a fourth casino, which would be on tribal land at the center of the state. Choctaws will decide Thursday whether to create a gambling site on tribal land in the Red Water community just north of Carthage, The Clarion-Ledger reported. Red Water is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) west of ...Read More »
MGM Promotes Johnson from General Manager to President & COO at Gold Strike
MGM Resorts International recently promoted Melonie Johnson to president and COO at Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica. In June 2015, Johnson joined the Company as general manager of Gold Strike. Previously, she served in leadership roles with Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia, Penn National Gaming and Caesars Entertainment, among others. She has a Bachelor of ...Read More »
IP Recognizes Outstanding Team Members for the Month for June and Second Quarter
IP Casino Resort Spa recently recognized employees for their service, dedication and work ethic in June, as well as the honorees for Team Leader and Part-Time Team Member of the Second Quarter of 2017. June’s honorees were Rebecca Hartman (Food & Beverage), Maria Moses (Hotel), Tam Nguyen (Table Games), Patrick Bousqueto (Slots), Carolyn Davis (Food & Beverage) and Chance Fricke ...Read More »
Mississippi casino revenue continues to decline in August
Casinos along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast held their own last month, while revenue declines at gambling halls along the Mississippi River continued. State Revenue Department figures released this week show gamblers lost $168 million statewide last month, down 2 percent from August 2016’s $171 million. Receipts rose less than 1 percent to $98 million at the 12 coastal casinos, the fifth ...Read More »
Choctaw set Nov. 17 vote on new Mississippi casino.
The Choctaw tribe has set a Nov. 17 vote on whether to build its fourth Mississippi casino. The Clarion-Ledger reports that if the measure is approved by the 10,000-member tribe, the casino would be built in the Red Water community in Leake County. Two casinos, Silver Star and Golden Moon, are in Choctaw in Neshoba County. A third is in Bok ...Read More »