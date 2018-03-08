St. Dominic’s recently hired Kay McRee as the Executive Director of St. Dominic Health Services Foundation. McRee has more than 25 years of experience in fundraising, sales and marketing. Her previous experience includes Director of Development positions with Canopy Children’s Solutions (formerly Mississippi Children’s Home Services), the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare Foundation and the American Cancer ...Read More »
Mississippi Vision Foundation names Sarah Link executive director
The Mississippi Vision Foundation (MVF), a 501c3 founded in 1960, has named Sarah Link, CAE, as its Executive Director. The Mississippi Vision Foundation is committed to improving vision and eye care in Mississippi through a variety of eye care programs, engaging in vision and eye health research, and providing indigent eye care programs. Link is a graduate of Belhaven University ...Read More »
Memorial Names Fourth Quarter 2017 STAR Recipients
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named the recipients of the Fourth Quarter 2017 Star awards — Memorial’s highest honor. The recipients are, front row, from left: Dr. Lainie Jorns, Family Practice Physicians; Logan Lizana, Cardiac Telemetry; Holly Watson, Same Day Admit. Middle row: Marjorie Young, Community & Corporate Relations;Jamie Heaton, Pharmacy; Ann Dronet, Community & Corporate Relations. Back row: Kathleen ...Read More »
Merit Health Medical Group physicians join new location in Madison
Kristen C. Crawford, MD and J. Kevin Bridges, MD, have joined the staff at the new Merit Health Medical Group clinic at 200 Key Drive in Madison. Both Dr. Crawford and Dr. Bridges are board certified in internal medicine. Both received their medical degrees and completed their medical residencies at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Both are ...Read More »
Brasfield & Gorrie begins construction on University of Mississippi Medical Center pediatrics tower
General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie recently began construction on a $180 million new pediatrics tower at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in December. Site work began in January, and the project will be completed in fall 2020. The seven-story, 340,000-square-foot tower is being built adjacent to Batson Children’s Hospital. The structure ...Read More »
Baptist welcomes new OB/GYN to staff
Laura Marion, MD, OB/GYN, has joined the staff of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle at the Physician and Surgeons Clinic in Columbus. Originally from Amory, Marion is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor of arts in biology. She graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 2012 and completed her ...Read More »
New activities director hired at Covington Ridge and Magnolia Place Retirement Homes
Crystal Neal of Collins was recently hired as Activities Director at Coving Ridge Retirement Home in Collins and Magnolia Place Retirement Home in Sumrall. Neal will manage the calendar at both facilities. She will coordinate all the many activities, events, games, and arts and crafts. Neal has also worked with in the ministry for many years with her family. Neal’s ...Read More »
Mississippi tobacco tax increase remains up in the air
A pack of Marlboros at a convenience store near the Mississippi Capitol costs about $4.99, which includes tax. If the Legislature chooses one possible option for a cigarette tax increase, the same pack could run $5.31. For a person who smokes a pack a day, that’s a difference of nearly $115 every year. The push for a Mississippi tobacco tax ...Read More »
USM Online Nursing and MBA Programs highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Southern Mississippi’s online Nursing and Master of Business Administration programs have received high rankings by the U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report ranks online degree programs according to student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology. The online nursing program has been ranked #58 in Best ...Read More »
Senate keeps alive possibility of increasing cigarette tax
JACKSON – The Senate leadership is keeping alive the option of increasing the cigarette tax. Wednesday was the deadline to pass revenue bills, such as tax increases, out of at least one chamber of the Mississippi Legislature. While the Senate did not vote to increase the cigarette tax, it did pass a bill with four dissenting votes that contains the ...Read More »