Vanessa Miller has been named Director of the Licensing Division of the Mississippi Insurance Department by Commissioner Mike Chaney. Miller has been employed with the Mississippi Insurance Department for over nine years, working in the Financial and Market Regulation Division. Miller is a Jackson native and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Mississippi College. She is an active member of ...Read More »
Ross & Yerger announces new employees
Ross & Yerger, a privately held insurance agency in Jackson, recently added Ann Wooten and Clois R. Hill to its team. Wooten joined the agency as a Claims Account Manager. She is a native of Florida and comes to Ross & Yerger with several years of experience as a Personal Lines Account Manager. Hill joined the agency as a Commercial ...Read More »
Flood claims specialist Lori Magnuson joins Butler Snow
Lori Magnuson has joined Butler Snow as an insurance claims specialist. Magnuson, who will be a part of both Butler Snow’s insurance defense practice and its catastrophic events and major claims team, has more than two decades of insurance and claim litigation experience. She will work from the firm’s Denver office.Read More »
Amazon wades into health care, with JPMorgan and Berkshire
Amazon is diving into health care, teaming up with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase, to create a company that helps their U.S. employees find quality care “at a reasonable cost.” The leaders of each company, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Buffett, and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, offered few details Tuesday and said that the project is in ...Read More »
Analysis: Clash of ideology on health care regulation
A clash of ideology was on display last week in the Mississippi Legislature. On one side were free-market conservatives who want to overturn the state’s longtime system of limiting new medical facilities and services. On the other side are defenders of the current system who fear that changes could harm financially fragile parts of the state’s current health care system. ...Read More »
Mississippians not required to be 21 to buy tobacco products
A House committee doesn’t want to require Mississippians to be 21 to buy tobacco products. The House Ways and Means Committee, on a split voice vote Wednesday, rejected House Bill 835 . The measure sponsored by Rep. Debra Butler Dixon, a Raymond Democrat, would have increased the age to buy cigarettes and other products from the current 18. States with ages above ...Read More »
Insurance commissioner seeks more power over wind pool
Mississippi’s insurance commissioner is pushing a bill to strip a tax subsidy and authority from the state’s insurer of last resort for hurricane-prone coastal residents. Commissioner Mike Chaney says the Mississippi Windstorm Underwriting Association, known as the “wind pool,” spends too much on backup insurance. The move would bolster his authority in his dispute with the board that runs the ...Read More »
Medicaid up for big debates at Mississippi Capitol in 2018
Mississippi legislators in 2018 are expected to bicker over Medicaid, a government health insurance program that consumes a large portion of the state budget and covers about 1 in every 4 residents. The program comes up for a thorough review every few years, and 2018 is one of them. Legislators could discuss a wide range of issues, including managed-care contracts ...Read More »
MISSISSIPPI BUSINESS SHOWCASE — Can a business be big and yet maintain the “personal touch”? United Healthcare says yes
In a recent conversation with Joseph Ochipinti, CEO for the Gulf States Region of United Healthcare, we talked about of health care in the United States. Joseph was named CEO of the Gulf States Region in 2016, and he oversees United’s operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama. In total, the company serves over 1.8 million members in those states, and ...Read More »
LUBA Workers’ Comp receives “A- Excellent” A.M. Best rating for 14 consecutive years
A.M. Best has affirmed the “A- Excellent” rating for the financial strength of LUBA Workers’ Comp, a regional casualty insurance company. The company has been rated “A- Excellent” since LUBA’s first rating in 2003. Founded in 1889, A.M. Best is the world’s oldest insurance rating and information service. LUBA’s “A- Excellent” rating reflects its “disciplined underwriting and focus on risk ...Read More »