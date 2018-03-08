At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution. Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...Read More »
Nail McKinney hires one CPA, promotes 3
Nail McKinney Professional Association recently added one CPA and promoted three others at the Tupelo firm. Samantha Weatherford, a native of Sebastopol, has joined the firm. She received her Master of Taxation degree from Mississippi State University in 2012. She has over 5 years experience in public practice in Memphis. Samantha and her husband, Bradley, have a 14-month-old daughter, June, ...Read More »
Bradley Attorney Wendy Mullins appointed to Innovate Mississippi’s Seed Fund Investment Board
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings attorney Wendy R. Mullins of the Jackson office has been appointed to the Seed Fund Investment Board of Innovate Mississippi. Mullins will serve a three-year term along with six other entrepreneur board members. The Mississippi Seed Fund is managed by Innovate Mississippi, which provides high-tech, startup companies with access to pre-seed financing, early-stage risk capital and ...Read More »
Baker Donelson earns ninth consecutive ranking on Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list
For the ninth consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been named one of Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For.” The law firm is ranked 96th in the 2018 edition of the list, which recognizes companies with exceptional workplace cultures. Fortune highlighted employees’ trust in the Firm’s management and the transparency of the Firm’s leadership. The Fortune “100 Best Companies ...Read More »
Butler Snow moves up in the Annual S&P Global Market Intelligence Bank & Thrift M&A Legal Advisor rankings
Butler Snow LLP is has moved up in multiple categories in the annual S&P Global Market Intelligence Bank & Thrift M&A Legal Advisor Rankings. Butler Snow vaulted from No. 44 (2016) to No. 13 (2017) in the rankings based on number of deals (seven), and also moved up 25 spots based on deal value ($175 million). The firm also moved ...Read More »
GranthamPoole PLLC Announces New Managing Member
Robert A. Cunningham, CPA, ABV, CFE, CVA has been named managing member of GranthamPoole PLLC. He is a founding members of the firm, one of the largest in the state. A native of Florence, Ala., Cunningham attended the University of Mississippi where he graduated with a degree in accounting. He is presently the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants’ representative ...Read More »
Greg Vaughn, CPA joins Haddox Reid Eubank Betts PLLC
Greg Vaughn, CPA, recently joined the audit division of the CPA firm of Haddox Reid Eubank Betts PLLC as a senior manager. He is a graduate of Mississippi College, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Business Administration. Greg worked as an audit manager for over eight years in public accounting where he served ...Read More »
Supreme Court panel puts city of Ridgeland on Costco hot seat
By JACK WEATHERLY A three-justice panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court directed a preponderance of its questions to attorneys for the city of Ridgeland and the zoning change it made that benefited a proposed Costco Wholesale store on Highland Colony Parkway. The city got a favorable ruling from Madison County Circuit Court John Emfinger in April 2017, allowing the developer Andrew Mattiace ...Read More »
LAW ELEVATED — Opportunity Funds — The new tax bill’s incentive to spur investments into certain community development projects
The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted Dec. 22, 2017 (the “Act”), offers new tax incentives aimed at benefiting low-income communities (“LICs”) (as defined under the new markets tax credit (“NMTC”) regulations) through the creation of Qualified Opportunity Zones (“Opportunity Zones”). Congress believes the Opportunity Zone legislation will encourage investments that will be used to start businesses, develop abandoned ...Read More »
JOE BABB: Political ramifications of tax reform still unknown
President Reagan signed the Tax Reform Act of 1986 on Oct. 22 of that year. The bill, which enjoyed wide bipartisan support, became law 323 days after its initial introduction in the House. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the largest tax code overhaul since 1986, was signed just 42 days after it was introduced and did not ...Read More »