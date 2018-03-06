MBJ staff Building products company Woodgrain Distribution is opening a distribution center in Jackson. The project is a $5 million investment and will create 25 jobs. Woodgrain Distribution delivers moulding and millwork products to retail customers and distributors. The company is locating operations in an existing facility located at 3974 I-55 South Frontage Road in Jackson. The Mississippi Development Authority ...Read More »
GreenTech files for bankruptcy
A company founded by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has filed for bankruptcy, citing negative press and lawsuits by investors who call it a “scam perpetrated by savvy and politically connected operatives” to exploit overseas investors. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the bankruptcy filing by the electric car company cites $7.5 million won by 12 investors and pending lawsuits. It says GreenTech ...Read More »
OSHA fines company after 2 employees die at sewer station
A federal workplace safety agency has fined a Mississippi business nearly $28,000 after two men died while working on a sewer lift station. The Hattiesburg American reports that the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration initially proposed fines of $43,000 against Scoggins Welding and Machine Shop of Richland, but reduced them. Employees Terry West, 45, and his son Gage West, ...Read More »
Welcome set for damaged Navy ship as it arrives for repairs
Mississippi residents are being encouraged to come out and wave flags as a damaged U.S. Navy destroyer arrives for repairs. The USS Fitzgerald, damaged in a June collision off Japan that killed seven sailors, is scheduled to arrive Friday morning in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The ship will be repaired at Ingalls Shipbuilding, one of the largest American naval shipyards. The unit ...Read More »
Cal-Maine records $26.1 million loss for quarter after settlement
By JACK WEATHERLY Cal-Maine Foods suffered a net loss of $26.1 million, or 54 cents per share, for the second fiscal quarter of 2018 in which the Jackson-based egg producer recorded a $52.8 million after-tax antitrust settlement. The settlement stems from a Sept. 25, 2008 consolidated suit case filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Excluding ...Read More »
Toyota taps Suggs as next president for Blue Springs plant.
Sean Suggs was recently new president at Toyota’s Blue Springs facility. Suggs, who has been vice president of manufacturing, will be dual capped as president and vice president of administration at the assembly plant that builds the Corolla and employs more than 1,550 people. In this role, he will have responsibilities for all manufacturing and administrative operations. Suggs joined Toyota ...Read More »
Milwaukee Tool to invest $33.4 million, create 660 jobs
By JACK WEATHERLY Milwaukee Tool is expanding operations at its three Mississippi locations, investing $33.4 million and creating 660 jobs over the next four years. The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $15.35 million in grants. The expansions are planned for the company’s plants in Jackson and Greenwood and its distribution center in Olive Branch. Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman ...Read More »
Mississippi shipyard union members vote to extend contract
Members of five unions at a Mississippi shipyard that’s part of America’s largest military shipbuilding company have voted in favor of a labor contract extension. Huntington Ingalls Industries said in a news release that the five unions at the Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula approved a four-year extension of their collective bargaining agreements on Tuesday. The contract affects employees represented ...Read More »
Yokohama Tire and KaBOOM! Build Third New Playground
Yokohama Tire and KaBOOM!, along with approximately 200 volunteers recently built a eco-friendly playground at Marshall Park in West Point. It will benefit about 700 children. Highlights of the playground build included the installation of new, brightly colored, environmentally safe “Cradle-to-Cradle”-certified playground equipment. Yokohama and KaBOOM! met with local parents and their children in August to help design the playground ...Read More »
MMA names Earl Walker 2017-2018 Chairman of the Board; Alan Sudduth named Secretary-Treasurer
Earl Walker, Senior Director of Government Relations and External Affairs at Airbus Helicopters, Inc. in Columbus, has been named the 2017-2018 Chairman of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association Board of Directors. Alan Sudduth, Public and Government Affairs Manager of Chevron in Pascagoula, was named Secretary-Treasure. Walker’s career began in 2006 with American Eurocopter, Inc. as the Senior Human Resources Manager leading ...Read More »