E. Hope “Hopie” Brooks has joined the marketing team at Staple Cotton Cooperative Association (Staplcotn) as the Director of Export Sales for the cooperative and is based out of its headquarters in Greenwood. Brooks graduated from the University of Missouri in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. He began his cotton career in 1985 with Hohenberg ...Read More »
Sanderson Farms announces management changes
Sanderson Farms, Inc. has announced two management changes within the company’s live production side of the business. Nicholas “Nick” Smith has been promoted to Breeder-Hatchery Manager at Sanderson Farms’ Hazlehurst production division. Smith will provide leadership and direct strategic operational plans for hatching eggs and chick production. Smith began his career with Sanderson Farms in 2010 as a Beginning Trainee. ...Read More »
Sanderson Farms Names New Corporate Maintenance Manager
James “Norman” Butts has been promoted to Corporate Maintenance Manager at Sanderson Farms, Inc., headquartered in Laurel. As a Corporate Maintenance Manager, Butts will be responsible for ensuring a comprehensive maintenance program is active at each Sanderson Farms division along with monitoring maintenance programs to ensure facilities and equipment are being maintained to a high quality standard. He will also ...Read More »
Ray Ables is 2018 Poultry Association Chair
Ray Ables is the newly elected chair of the Mississippi Poultry Association board of directors for 2018. Ables, live complex manager for Tyson Foods in Forest, served as chair in 2012. MPA’s 1,000 members represent poultry processors, poultry growers and companies that provide goods and services to the poultry industry, the state’s largest agricultural industry. The Association was formed in ...Read More »
Sanderson misses quarterly earnings consensus; shares take hit
By JACK WEATHERLY Sanderson Farms Inc. reported net income for the fourth fiscal quarter ending Oct. 31 of $72.9 million, or $3.20 per share, compared with net income of $76 million, or $3.36 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. The Laurel-based poultry processor missed the Zacks analysts’ consensus of $3.62 and shares dropped 13 percent on Friday, ...Read More »
Sanderson Farms Names New Corporate Retail Sales Manager
John Coleman has been promoted to Corporate Retail Sales Manager at Sanderson Farms, Inc., headquartered in Laurel. Coleman will be responsible for introducing the company to prospective customers and executing the company’s marketing plan. Coleman is a 2011 graduate of Mississippi State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance. He began his career with Sanderson ...Read More »
Sanderson Farms Names New Corporate Cash Management Manager
Christy Holifield has been named Corporate Cash Management Manager at Sanderson Farms, Inc., headquartered in Laurel. Holifield will be responsible for supporting the company’s treasury and cash management operations, as well as developing strategies to maximize efficiencies, safeguard assets and minimize costs. Holifield began her career with Sanderson Farms as a Beginning Trainee in 2002. Since then, Holifield has held ...Read More »
Cal-Maine reports $16 million loss for quarter
By JACK WEATHERLY Cal-Maine Foods Inc. reported on Monday a net loss of $16 million, or 33 cents per share, for the first fiscal quarter compared with a net loss of $30.9 million, or 64 cents, for the year-earlier period. Net sales were $262.8 million, compared with $239.8 million for the prior-year period. MarketWatch reported that the FactSet Research Systems Inc. ...Read More »
The Ramey Agency Appears again on the Inc. 5000 list
For the second year in a row, Inc. magazine named The Ramey Agency to its 36th annual Inc. 5000, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. CEO Chris Ray, called the achievement is a testament to the team’s hard work, dedication and commitment. The Ramey Agency is a brand strategy and marketing communications company with 40 employees and ...Read More »