General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie recently began construction on a $180 million new pediatrics tower at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in December. Site work began in January, and the project will be completed in fall 2020. The seven-story, 340,000-square-foot tower is being built adjacent to Batson Children’s Hospital. The structure ...Read More »
Congratulations to Jackson Top Producer Julie Bishop
Julie Bishop of Crye-Leike Madison-Jackson Metro is the top producer of Crye-Leike’s Central Mississippi region. She had the highest sales volume in sold Real Estate for the region in 2017. She specializes in residential, investment properties, condominiums and townhomes, as well as new home construction and land. She is a Graduate of Realtor Institute and a Certified Residential Specialist. Bishop ...Read More »
TOWERING OVER TUPELO — First Fairpark Tower building filling fast
TUPELO – Completion of the first of two planned buildings for Fairpark Towers in downtown Tupelo is still several months away, but the four-story, 40,000-square-foot structure is quickly getting filled. “We’ve got it 68 percent leased,” said Colin Maloney, the owner of Maloney Development Properties. “We’ve got some space on the first floor and some space on the third floor. ...Read More »
AGC of Mississippi announces 2018 President and Board of Directors
Brad Fountain of Fountain Construction Co. in Jackson was recently installed as the Associated General Contractors of Mississippi’s President of the Board for the 2018 year. Joining Fountain as Vice President and 2019 President-elect is Matt McWilliams of Thrash Commercial Contractors in Brandon, and Secetary-Treasurer Cornel Clement of Dan Hensarling, Inc., in Gulfport. Two new Board positions representing the Subcontractors ...Read More »
Colonial Highlands project clothed in silence
By JACK WEATHERLY The former managing partner in the $250 million plan to build a mixed-use community on the former 152-acre Colonial Country Club property in Jackson is no longer involved in the effort. Bo Lockard recently referred the Mississippi Business Journal to Luke Guarisco, whom he said was an original investor in the project. Numerous calls over several weeks to Guarisco ...Read More »
February 16, 2018 E-Edition
Blackburn Group and related companies have $100 million in real estate projects under development
By BECKY GILLETTE David Blackburn, 39, president/CEO, The Blackburn Group, LLC, Oxford, oversees quite an impressive array of developments for someone who is not yet 40. His company, which is the parent company of R.J. Allen & Associates, Inc., general contractors, Blackburn Communities, Fitness Holdings and other related development entities, is involved in some of Oxford’s largest residential, retail and ...Read More »
Smith Park: ‘We just felt like we had to do something’
By JULIA MILLER In the heart of downtown Jackson, Smith Park is getting a much-needed refresh after recent efforts to revitalize the historic area. “For 10 to 15 years, or even longer it’s been tired and has needed a major renovation,” said John Gomez, associate director at Jackson Downtown Partners. “We just felt like we had to do something.” For ...Read More »
Executive Commitee president says overall the state is seeing a rise in real estate sales
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT Mississippi realtors have a cheerleader — Karen Glass, the president of the executive committee of Mississippi Realtors. “Realtors need cheerleaders,” Glass said. “We are often taken for granted and only thought of when someone needs to buy or sell property. I want it known that we are great community champions and many of us serve in ...Read More »
CONSTRUCTION DELAYS — Often, it can take a long time from announcement to that grand opening
By BECKY GILLETTE Sometimes it can take a very long time after plans for a new business are announced before it opens its doors. Why does it take so long for a new business to get out of the ground? In fact, it is a complex process involving many different factors such a review and approval of plans, which might ...Read More »