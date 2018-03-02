By BECKY GILLETTE Here’s news you can lift a mug and do a “cheers” to. In late December the U.S. Congress passed a two-year version of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which cuts the federal excise tax for craft breweries in half from $7/barrel to $3.50/barrel for domestic brewers producing less than two million barrels annually. The ...Read More »
SBA’s executive training program is designed to increase profits, growth
By BECKY GILLETTE The SBA Mississippi District Office is currently seeking small-business owners who want to improve their profits and help create economic growth by participating in the SBA 2018 Emerging Leaders Executive Training Program. Emerging Leaders is an intensive executive-level entrepreneurship training program for small-business owners who want to take their businesses to the next level of success. “This ...Read More »
March 2, 2018 E-Edition
Mississippi’s Geospatial Cluster Distributes Awards at Annual Meeting
The Enterprise for Innovative Geospatial Solutions (EIGS) recently announced its key business metrics and business award winners for the 2017 US Small Business Administration Geospatial Regional Innovative Cluster. EIGS hosted its annual meeting to bring our member companies together and share the results of our year in review. EIGS is a program of the Magnolia Business Alliance (MBA), and a ...Read More »
6 graduate from SBA Emerging Leaders Executive Training Program
After spending eight months and more than 100 hours of work in evening classes, six small businesses will graduate from the Mississippi Small Business Administration’s 2017 Emerging Leaders Executive Training program. The SBA Emerging Leaders Initiative is a federal training initiative that specifically focuses on executives of businesses poised for growth in historically challenged communities. Graduates were Edward Peter Cole, ...Read More »
Buchanan returns to Mississippi advertising agency as CEO
The Focus Group, a full-service advertising and public relations agency in Gulfport has announced the return of Allison Buchanan in a new role as CEO. Before returning to The Focus Group, Buchanan, a Gulf Coast native, was CEO for 19 months at New Media Lab, LLC, in Oxford. She previously worked five years with The Focus Group. Prior to joining ...Read More »
Mad Genius Promotes Two Team Leaders Within
Two creative team leaders have been promoted within the labs at Mad Genius in Ridgeland. Ryan Farmer, Vice-President, Digital Creative Director, has been named SVP, Creative Director. Jeff Pedigo, Senior Copywriter, has been named Associate Creative Director. Working with Chief Creative Officer Rob Bridges, Farmer and Pedigo will steer brand and digital development.Read More »
Camgian Honored as Top in Internet of Things
Starkville-based Camgian, a provider of advanced sensing and information processing systems, announced that it has been voted as the 2017 Internet of Things (IoT) Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market in the 5th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards. The awards were voted on by 40+ industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders and analysts. The program included three primary ...Read More »
Tyner appointed Senior Adviser/Director of Regional Affairs
Mississippi’s Mitch Tyner, a lawyer and previous small business owner and investor, has joined the Office of Advocacy as a Senior Adviser to the Chief Counsel and Director of Regional Affairs. Tyner will work closely with the office’s Regional Advocates, who serve as the direct links between their region’s small business owners, state and local government agencies, state legislators, small ...Read More »
Golf carts keep Bay St. Louis moving
By LISA MONTI Given the fact that golf carts have become such a popular way to get around Bay St. Louis, especially on sunny weekends when Old Town’s bars, restaurants and shops are in full swing, the Mississippi Coast city’s motto “A Place Apart” could easily morph into “A Place of Carts.” They’re everywhere. People drive them to work, parents ...Read More »