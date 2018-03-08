Mississippi Braves Vice President, and General Manager Steve DeSalvo has been named new president of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Board. Along with now being President of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, DeSalvo currently sits on several other community boards including The Salvation Army, Pearl Kiwanis Club and will be serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors ...Read More »
Oxford-based graphene association touting new golf balls with Callaway
By JACK WEATHERLY Graphene, the one-atom-thick miracle fabric, has found itself on the fairways. Callaway golf balls now tout it as giving more distance and control. Current Masters champion Sergio Garcia has his drives are 19 yards longer than in the past. “I love this ball and it allows me to hit a variety of shots while gaining yardage from ...Read More »
Archie, Cooper Manning to host Wednesday Pro-Am at Web.com Tour’s North Mississippi Classic
The Web.com Tour’s North Mississippi Classic announced today that Archie and Cooper Manning will serve as hosts for the tournament’s Wednesday Pro-Am to be played April 18 at the Country Club of Oxford. The pairings party for the Manning Pro-Am will be held the evening of Tuesday, April 17 at the Ole Miss football facilities. “We are honored to be ...Read More »
M-Braves announce staff additions, changes to front office
The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves have hired Chris Harris as the new Director of Communications, Media & Broadcasting and Nancy Minevas Suites, Catering & Special Events Manager. In other front office moves, Dave Burke was promoted to Assistant General Manager, Tony Duong was promoted to Assistant Stadium Operations Manager, Zach Evans was promoted to Concessions & ...Read More »
Ole Miss appeals NCAA punishment, citing abuse of discretion
Mississippi filed its appeal Thursday of the NCAA committee on infractions’ decision to ban the football program from the postseason in 2018, limit unofficial recruiting visits and cite the school for lack institutional control in a case involving 21 violations. The NCAA committee handed down its decision in December after a lengthy investigation. The school said the committee “should vacate ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Winter Olympics brands pay top dollar for sponsorships
The 2018 Winter Olympics aren’t just a showcase for the world’s top athletes. Some of the world’s largest brands paid millions to promote its products on a global stage in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The International Olympic Committee has top-level sponsorship deals in place with 13 corporations. Each “Worldwide Olympic Partner” pays roughly $100 million per four-year Olympic cycle, according to ...Read More »
PHIL HARDWICK: Flags — what do they mean?
With the Winter Olympics in full swing most of us are seeing a lot a flags. Some are really beautiful, and some are really ugly. So what makes a great flag? The answer to that question can be found in a great little booklet compiled by Ted Kaye and published by the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA). Here are the ...Read More »
Bishop named fitness director at Reunion
Linda Bishop has been Fitness Director and personal trainer at the Reunion Golf & Country Club in Madison. Bishop is a nationally certified personal trainer, nutrition specialist and group fitness instructor through ISSA, IFTA, Fit Tour, World Spin, Balanced Body, Yoga-Fit, and Precision Nutrition.Read More »
Reunion hires Scheiver
Justyn Scheiver has been named Director of Tennis at Reunion Golf and Country Club. Scheiver previously was Academy and Director of Events for Van der Meer Tennis University in Hilton Head, S.C. He was named the USPTR’s Professional of the Year for Mississippi in 2011, and the USTA MS Professional of the Year in 2012. He was coach for Mississippi ...Read More »
Reunion’s Tim Basel Named Gulf States PGA Pro of the Year
PGA head professional Tim Basel of Reunion Golf & Country Club in Madison recently was honored as the 2017 Gulf States PGA Professional of the Year. The Gulf States area is Mississippi and Louisiana. Basel is currently Secretary of the Gulf States PGA Section.Read More »