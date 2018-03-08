Mark Chmielewski, Compliance Consultant with Technology Solutions Group (TSG), a division of TEC, was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Jackson chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals (CompTIA AITP). Chmielewski is a four-year veteran of TSG, where he conducts HIPAA compliance audits and HIPAA training seminars for TSG clients. He has also created and presented ...Read More »
PHIL HARDWICK — Do you care about your followers?
Ask members of a group to name the characteristics of a good leader, and don’t be surprised when the usual descriptions come up: visionary, listener, communicator, ethical, trustworthy, etc. I’ve been doing such an exercise with groups for a long time. Lately, I’ve noticed that a certain characteristic has moved from the middle of the list to near the top. ...Read More »
Oxford-based graphene association touting new golf balls with Callaway
By JACK WEATHERLY Graphene, the one-atom-thick miracle fabric, has found itself on the fairways. Callaway golf balls now tout it as giving more distance and control. Current Masters champion Sergio Garcia has his drives are 19 yards longer than in the past. “I love this ball and it allows me to hit a variety of shots while gaining yardage from ...Read More »
Hood joined suit to block net neutrality rollback
Attorney General Jim Hood joined 22 attorneys general in filing a petition Thursday to formally commence their lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission’s illegal rollback of net neutrality. The coalition filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit after the FCC published the final rule rolling back net neutrality in today’s Federal Register. ...Read More »
TODD SMITH: Apple TV app adds live news streaming
Apple has further expanded its TV application on iOS and tvOS. Following the addition of a dedicated Sports section a few months ago, users can now use the TV app to access live streaming news content from numerous sources. While not as extensive as the Sports section, the News section in the TV app allows users to instantly access live ...Read More »
C Spire trots out its 5G technology
By JACK WEATHERLY C Spire publicly tested its 5G ultra-fast fixed-wireless technology on Tuesday, and brought along an FCC commissioner to cheer it on. Brendan Carr, is in the 3-2 Republican majority that overturned the Obama-era imposition of rules intended to ensure a level Internet playing field and protection of consumers. Instead, Carr has said, the opposite happened. Investment and ...Read More »
Robotics team building, programming robot in lab
For six weeks it is pedal to the metal. Starting from scratch with a manual outlining the challenge and the parameters of the base, the 456 Siege Robotics team has six weeks to build and program a robot from scratch. The 25 member team is made up high school students from throughout the area and they spend hours a day ...Read More »
Ingram Appointed to TEC of Bay Springs
Brian Ingram has been appointed a Technician at TEC located in Bay Springs, MS. In this role, Ingram will be responsible for the installation and repair of company products and services. Ingram has several years of experience, and lives in White Oak with his three children, Logan, Laney and Lindsey.Read More »
Jordan appointed to TEC of Bay Springs
Barry Jordan has been appointed to TEC in Bay Springs, and will responsible for maintaining and monitoring inventory of incoming and outgoing materials. Jordan has several years of experience in purchasing and inventory management. Jordan lives in Louin with his wife, Shelley. Jordan has three daughters, Molly Grace, Meredith and Jill.Read More »
TODD SMITH — Perceptions of news bias on the rise
Americans’ perceptions of news media bias have increased significantly over the past generation. Thirty-two percent believe the news media are careful to separate fact from opinion, well below the 58 percent who held this view in 1984. Meanwhile, 66 percent currently agree that most news media do not do a good job of letting people know what is fact and ...Read More »