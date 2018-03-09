By LISA MONTI When the 36th Annual Travel South Showcase rolls into the Mississippi Coast this month, it will bring in almost 700 tour operators, journalists, travel service providers and destination market organizations from around the U.S. There will be thousands of business meetings, multiple FAM tours fanning out across the state and presentations highlighting attractions and amenities all over ...Read More »
Chawlas apply for $6 million rebate on luxury hotel in Cleveland
By JACK WEATHERLY Brothers Suresh and Dinesh Chawla have applied for a tax rebate from the state that would account for nearly a third of the $20 million luxury hotel they are building in Cleveland. The brothers, who own 17 hotels in the Delta, applied for the tourism rebate on Dec. 28 to defray costs on the Scion West End ...Read More »
New CEO Segarra says his priority is to understand the culture and inner workings of the Gulf Coast
By JULIA MILLER Mississippi’s beaches have long attracted tourists to the area, but with a new face at the helm of the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the tourism office is looking to grow its reach. “The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers an incredibly vast array of things to see and do,” said Milton Segarra, the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf ...Read More »
Marty Stuart planning country music museum in Mississippi
Country singer Marty Stuart says he’s planning to develop a museum and performance hall in his Mississippi hometown to display his collection of 20,000 country music artifacts, including handwritten lyrics from Hank Williams. Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music will be in Philadelphia, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Jackson. Appearing Wednesday at the state Capitol, Stuart says international ...Read More »
Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast announces new CEO
Milton Segarra has been named CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the marketing organization charged with promoting tourism within Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. Segarra has over three decades of experience in tourism, corporate America and government experience, most recently as CEO of Meet Puerto Rico, the destination’s Convention & Visitors Bureau. ••• » Before you go … … ...Read More »
Chawla family: construction to resume on Cleveland hotel
By JACK WEATHERLY Chawla Hotels has answered reports that its most ambitious hotel project in the Delta has been stalled for months with reassurances that the $21 million project in Cleveland is still on go. Since the Delta-based hotel operation signed a deal with the Trump hotel organization in June on the Cleveland hotel – originally called the Lyric and now ...Read More »
Tourism is economic development for DeSoto County
By JULIA MILLER Sitting right across the border from Memphis, DeSoto County Tourism is hoping to capitalize on its growth with a new marketing campaign: “South of the Ordinary.” “We have the extraordinary things to offer,” Executive Director Kim Terrell said, “We have that small town feel.” DeSoto’s tourism office created a countywide strategic plan in 2016, and at the ...Read More »
Gilich wants to transform Point Cadet into tourist destination
By LISA MONTI Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich is putting together a partnership to help plan the transformation of vacant green space adjacent to the Point Cadet Marina into a collection of new tourist-friendly marine-related attractions. Among the improvements Gilich envisions is expanding the Gulf Coast Research Lab’s pier, where research vessels dock, to allow oystermen to offload their ...Read More »
Hard history: Mississippi museums explore slavery, Klan era
In the 1950s and ’60s, segregationist whites waved Confederate flags and slapped defiant bumper stickers on cars declaring Mississippi “the most lied about state in the Union.” Those were ways of making a dig against African-Americans who dared challenge racial oppression, and journalists covering the civil rights movement. Decades later, as Mississippi marks its bicentennial, the state is getting an ...Read More »
Analysis: Many parents for 2 Mississippi history museums
Two museums telling the story of Mississippi are opening on the eve of the state’s bicentennial, culminating years of planning. Many people deserve credit for pushing the projects from vague concepts into see-it-and-touch-it reality. High on that list is former Gov. Haley Barbour. During his final year in office, in 2011, Republican Barbour persuaded lawmakers to approve $38 million in state financing ...Read More »