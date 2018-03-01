Michael Baker International, has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to reconstruct an eight-mile stretch of U.S. Route 49 in the Jackson metro area. The firm was awarded the $19.3 million Construction Engineering and Inspection (CE&I) contract in late 2017 and will prioritize safety, communication and efficiency to complete the complex project. The roadway is a primary arterial ...Read More »
Senate advances road spending plan based on diverting money
State senators are moving ahead with a six-year plan to divert future revenue and borrow money to spend on Mississippi’s roads and bridges. The Senate voted 36-14 to advance Senate Bill 3046 , backed by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, sending it to the House for more debate. “The state can repair its infrastructure without raising taxes and by prioritizing spending on actual ...Read More »
Planners detail second phase of possible Hattiesburg bypass
The first phase isn’t built yet, but planners are already considering a second leg of a bypass around a south Mississippi city. Local media report that Hattiesburg and Forrest County leaders heard presentations Monday about a road to connect U.S. 49 on the north side of Hattiesburg to Interstate 59. Planners proposed a first phase from U.S. 98 in western ...Read More »
KLLM announces pay increase for company drivers and independent and lease purchase contractors
KLLM Transport Services, LLC has announced a major pay increase for both company truck drivers as well as independent and lease purchase contractors. Effective immediately, KLLM solo company drivers are now paid $0.38 to $0.50 cents per mile depending on experience, with OTR teams receiving $0.48 to $0.53 cents per mile depending on experience. Effective February 5, independent and lease ...Read More »
Sara Yates joins Peterbilt as HR director
Sara Yates has joined the Peterbilt Truck Centers of Mississippi in Pearl as the Director of Human Resources. Sara will oversee all human resource functions for Peterbilt Truck Centers of Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Prior to joining PTC of Mississippi, Sara served as a human resource manager for HORNE LLP. She attended Mississippi State University, graduating with a bachelor’s ...Read More »
Dem response: Bryant failed to note Mississippi problems
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant failed to acknowledge many of Mississippi’s problems in the State of the State address, a lawmaker said in the Democrats’ televised response. Bryant gave the speech Tuesday at the Capitol, saying critics are portraying Mississippi in a negative light. Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford said Mississippi is last in public education, last in mental health care ...Read More »
Mississippi House moves ahead with some road money bills
Mississippi House members are pushing ahead parts of a package meant to raise money to maintain roads and bridges, even as they face questions about the plan’s effectiveness. The House passed three bills Thursday — one to borrow $50 million for county and city bridge repairs, one to devote part of any future state revenue growth to transportation, and one ...Read More »
Mississippi highway construction on hiatus for holiday
Mississippi highway construction crews are being put on a long break for the Thanksgiving holiday. The state is suspending all construction and repair work on interstate and four-lane highways from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Monday. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says in a news release that the construction break is designed to provide maximum travel capacity in the ...Read More »
Hattiesburg Paratransit Operator Named Best in America
Dan Reid, a non-emergency transportation services operator, has been named the 2017 Paratransit & Contracting Operator of the Year by the Taxicab, Limousine & Paratransit Association (TLPA). Reid is co-owner and president of Grove Transit in Hattiesburg. Reid, formerly a business consultant for mergers and acquisitions, bought out a failing transportation company seven years ago. Since then, he has turned ...Read More »