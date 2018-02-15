Teresa Hubbard, President & CEO of CITE Armored, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2018 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal. Hubbard was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson. Hubbard has a broad range of experience that continues to enhance the success of the company she ...Read More »
Women Business Owners of the Pine Belt Hosts Annual Event
Members of the Pinebelt’s Women Business Owners recently recognized outgoing and incoming board members for 2017 and 2018. Pictured are, from left, Amanda Morris, 2018 Vice President; Kathi Sherman, 2017 Event Coordinator; Skye Dulin, 2017 and 2018 Treasurer; Victoria King, 2018 Secretary; Fernanda Roberts, 2017 Secretary; Rosie Knop, 2018 President and 2017 Vice President; Jennifer Clark, 2017 President. Officers not ...Read More »
Pay equity is the law, but wage gap between men and women still exists
By BECKY GILLETTE Despite the fact that pay equity is the law, studies show women earn less money than men for doing the same work. This pay gap does not necessarily decrease simply because more women are achieving “bread winner” status, said Jaklyn Wrigley, a Gulfport-based attorney with Fisher Phillips, a national, management-side labor and employment law firm. “Technically, since ...Read More »
Proposed equal pay legislation would end “daylight robbery on the job”
By BECKY GILLETTE When women get paid considerably less than men for doing the same work, it can amount to “daylight robbery on the job,” said Cassandra Overton-Welchlin, director of the Mississippi Women Economic Security Initiative, a project of the Mississippi Low Income Childcare Initiative. Those lower wages can be especially difficult for mothers because of child care costs. And ...Read More »
MSU recognizes Outstanding Women
Mississippi State University’s Commission on the the Status of Women recently recognized six individuals with the university’s latest Outstanding Women awards. Honored were, from left: Nelle Cohen, Outstanding Community Woman; Yvett Roby, Outstanding Staff Woman; Emily S. Turner, senior civil engineering/environmental engineering from Columbia, S.C., Student Leadership Awards; MSU President Mark Keenum; Elizabeth M. “Betty” Thomas senior agribusiness/policy and law ...Read More »
MBJ Business Showcase — All in the Family: Dr. Catherine Sledge
As an entrepreneur married to an entrepreneur, as well as partnering in a dental practice with her father, Dr. Catherine Sledge has had to learn to juggle her personal and professional lives with all of the skill, tact, and discretion she can summon. In addition to an entrepreneurial husband, she also has two small kids, boys ages 2.5 and 5 ...Read More »
GAINING GROUND, BUT … Women have yet to reach parity in the legal profession
By BECKY GILLETTE Although women now make up about 50 percent of law school students, women still lag behind considerably when it comes to being named partners at law firms. According to a report by the American Bar Association, only about 22 percent of law firm partners in the U.S. are female. ABA statistics show women represent 27 percent of ...Read More »
MSU professors empower African-American women to succeed in higher education
By BECKY GILLETTE Tenure at universities is often highly political. White males still receive promotions and tenure more than any other group. Four Mississippi State University faculty members received a $57,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to help create programs to even the odds. That included a conference last month in Atlanta, “Preparing Black Female Faculty for Prominence, Power ...Read More »
ADP’s Williamson a key innovative cog in Hattiesburg area development programs
By BECKY GILLETTE Valencia Williamson has overseen the creation of innovative new programs including those designed to improve the work-force preparedness of high school graduates since she was hired six years ago to head the Area Development Partnership Chamber of Commerce Division as executive vice president. “Valencia is a leading minority executive in Greater Hattiesburg and serves as a shining ...Read More »
BankPlus lends support to women in business
Special to the MBJ BankPlus recently announced the launch of The Source, an initiative designed to provide Mississippi women in business with access to capital, mentoring support and networking opportunities to succeed in business. The Source will launch with the goal to loan $50 million from BankPlus to women seeking to start a business, grow a business or for any ...Read More »