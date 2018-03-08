St. Dominic’s recently hired Kay McRee as the Executive Director of St. Dominic Health Services Foundation. McRee has more than 25 years of experience in fundraising, sales and marketing. Her previous experience includes Director of Development positions with Canopy Children’s Solutions (formerly Mississippi Children’s Home Services), the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare Foundation and the American Cancer ...Read More »
Chaney announces promotion of Vanessa Miller to position of Insurance Department Director of Licensing
Vanessa Miller has been named Director of the Licensing Division of the Mississippi Insurance Department by Commissioner Mike Chaney. Miller has been employed with the Mississippi Insurance Department for over nine years, working in the Financial and Market Regulation Division. Miller is a Jackson native and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Mississippi College. She is an active member of ...Read More »
Chmielewski named to association board of directors
Mark Chmielewski, Compliance Consultant with Technology Solutions Group (TSG), a division of TEC, was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Jackson chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals (CompTIA AITP). Chmielewski is a four-year veteran of TSG, where he conducts HIPAA compliance audits and HIPAA training seminars for TSG clients. He has also created and presented ...Read More »
M-Braves’ Steve DeSalvo named Pearl Chamber Board President
Mississippi Braves Vice President, and General Manager Steve DeSalvo has been named new president of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Board. Along with now being President of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, DeSalvo currently sits on several other community boards including The Salvation Army, Pearl Kiwanis Club and will be serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors ...Read More »
Champion joins Pickering Firm’s Water Resources Team
Jeff Champion recently joined the Pickering Firm’s Flowood Water Resources Team as a Senior Design Technician. He has an Associate Applied Science Degree in Drafting Design Technology from Hinds Junior College, and over 30 years of experience. The firm is headquartered in Memphis, TN with offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi, Mississippi, and in Jonesboro, Arkansas.Read More »
Carter leads MSU annual giving program
Canton native Georgia Luann Carter, a staff member in the Mississippi State University Foundation has been promoted to university’s new annual giving director, where she will direct fundraising efforts that typically focus on gifts made to any MSU area on a continuing basis. Carter also will be responsible for securing annual gifts for the institution and its academic colleges through ...Read More »
Mississippi Vision Foundation names Sarah Link executive director
The Mississippi Vision Foundation (MVF), a 501c3 founded in 1960, has named Sarah Link, CAE, as its Executive Director. The Mississippi Vision Foundation is committed to improving vision and eye care in Mississippi through a variety of eye care programs, engaging in vision and eye health research, and providing indigent eye care programs. Link is a graduate of Belhaven University ...Read More »
MSU Foundation announces 2018 officers, incoming members
The Mississippi State University Foundation is welcoming new members to its 47-seat board of directors. Again in 2018, the MSU Foundation is being led by Earnest W. “Earnie” Deavenport Jr. of Greenville, S.C., who is entering his third term as board chair. He is joined by returning 2017 officers D. Hines Brannan Jr. of Atlanta, vice chair, and William A. ...Read More »
Memorial Names Fourth Quarter 2017 STAR Recipients
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named the recipients of the Fourth Quarter 2017 Star awards — Memorial’s highest honor. The recipients are, front row, from left: Dr. Lainie Jorns, Family Practice Physicians; Logan Lizana, Cardiac Telemetry; Holly Watson, Same Day Admit. Middle row: Marjorie Young, Community & Corporate Relations;Jamie Heaton, Pharmacy; Ann Dronet, Community & Corporate Relations. Back row: Kathleen ...Read More »
Nail McKinney hires one CPA, promotes 3
Nail McKinney Professional Association recently added one CPA and promoted three others at the Tupelo firm. Samantha Weatherford, a native of Sebastopol, has joined the firm. She received her Master of Taxation degree from Mississippi State University in 2012. She has over 5 years experience in public practice in Memphis. Samantha and her husband, Bradley, have a 14-month-old daughter, June, ...Read More »