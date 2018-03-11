With all the noise about school funding, school choice, vouchers, and teacher shortages, perhaps a look at some fundamentals would be helpful. Remember 2015? The Initiative 42 referendum to put full funding for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) in the state constitution? That initiative and the Legislature’s alternative both failed. So Section 201 of the Mississippi Constitution remains ...Read More »
BEN WILLIAMS — Alexander Hamilton v Robert S. Mueller III: Can a president be indicted?
At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution. Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Could NRA ties pose serious business branding problems?
Major brands are cutting ties to the National Rifle Association in the wake of public pressure after the tragic mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school. And there’s little advantage for companies to stick with the NRA, branding experts told USATODAY. “Unless you’re in an adjacent industry like hunting, having a public connection with the NRA is” highly detrimental ...Read More »
PHIL HARDWICK — Do you care about your followers?
Ask members of a group to name the characteristics of a good leader, and don’t be surprised when the usual descriptions come up: visionary, listener, communicator, ethical, trustworthy, etc. I’ve been doing such an exercise with groups for a long time. Lately, I’ve noticed that a certain characteristic has moved from the middle of the list to near the top. ...Read More »
Analysis: Conflicting messaging helped doom new school funding formula
Legislative leaders in their failed effort to rewrite the Mississippi Adequate Education Program school funding formula touted two, conflicting messages. On the one hand, they argued that the Adequate Education Program needed to be replaced because the state could not afford to provide the amount of money to local school districts that was called for under the school funding formula. ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — McDaniel determined to take down an incumbent senator
Well, here we go again. State Sen. Chris McDaniel has again anointed himself as the conservative messiah sent to save us from a successful incumbent U.S. Senator. Most will remember the nasty and controversial campaign McDaniel waged four years ago to unseat Sen. Thad Cochran. As described by the Biloxi Sun-Herald, “that GOP primary race dominated the media and ...Read More »
JACK WEATHERLY — Belhaven was a crossroads for Graham
Billy Graham and C.S. Lewis couldn’t be further apart in some respects. But in one all-important respect there is harmony: Jesus. Billy Graham descended from the mountains of North Carolina and preached the gospels to the world for more than a half-century. He died last week at 99. His small tent meetings grew to gatherings of hundreds of thousands, and ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Operate your crisis response like a newsroom
Alongside 24/7 reporting, articles published in real time require the modern newsroom to always be open. So when incidents happening across the world reach newswires and social media in mere moments, crisis teams must take action immediately. Regardless of industry, crisis and PR staff can adopt newsroom practices to achieve dynamic and timely responses to developing events that can have ...Read More »
Analysis: Book raises questions about criminal evidence
It’s not just about Steven Hayne and Michael West. That’s one message from a new book examining the influence that Hayne, a pathologist, and West, a dentist who specialized in matching bite marks, had on Mississippi’s justice system. “The Cadaver King and The Country Dentist,” which goes on sale Tuesday, examines the work of Hayne and West, as well as ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: Reeves’ BRIDGE Act would endow his governorship
Love him or hate him for it, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves stays true to his autocratic ways. He dropped his complex $1.1 billion “Building Roads, Improving Development, and Growing the Economy (BRIDGE) Act” on the Senate one day last week and passed it the next. He also stuck in the bill provisions that would allow him expanded autocratic power ...Read More »