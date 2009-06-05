E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Contact Us

Contact Us

 

Click for larger view

Address
200 North Congress Street, Suite 400
Jackson, MS 39201  Need directions?

Main Number
(601) 364-1000

Fax Numbers
Advertising (601) 364-1007
Editorial (601) 364-1035

Email Addresses
mbj@msbusiness.com
ads@msbusiness.com
photos@msbusiness.com
research@msbusiness.com
events@msbusiness.com
subscriptions@msbusiness.com

Publisher
Alan Turner • (601) 364-1021 • alan.turner@msbusiness.com

Associate Publisher
Tami Jones • (601) 364-1011 • tami.jones@msbusiness.com

Editor
Ross Reily • (601) 364-1018 • ross.reily@msbusiness.com

Account Executives
Virginia Hodges • (601) 364-1012 • virginia.hodges@msbusiness.com

Staff Writers
Frank Brown • (601) 364-1022 • frank.brown@msbusiness.com
Jack Weatherly • (601) 364-1016 • jack.weatherly@msbusiness.com

Circulation Manager
Charina Rhodes • (601) 364-1045 • charina.rhodes@msbusiness.com

Production Manager
 Tacy Rayburn • (601) 364-1019 • tacy.rayburn@msbusiness.com

Business Assistant
Marcia Thompson-Kelly • (601) 364-1044 • marcia.kelly@msbusiness.com

Subscription Services
(601) 364-1000
subscriptions@msbusiness.com

2 comments

  1. Jenny Smith
    October 20, 2016 at 2:16 am

    Website Promotion

    Hello,

    My name is Jenny and I represent Creative United LLC which specialises in-SEO-(Google-Rankings)and-Web-Design.

    The version of your website and SEO-Algorithm is outdated and affecting your outcome on prominent search-engines.
    We can make the necessary changes to improve your rankings in the organic search result and drive more quality visitors to your website.

    Would you be interested in receiving some more details on the prospect at absolutely no-charge-associated.

    Please let me know if you are interested in improving your website’s ranking on Google.

    Best regards,

    Jenny Smith
    jennyseomarketing010@gmail.com

    COMPLETE INTERNET MARKETING SOLUTION
    SEO – PPC – SMO – Link Building – Copyright – Web Designing – PHP

    Reply
  2. Edric Wiley
    January 10, 2017 at 7:51 am

    “Hi,
    We can help you to get on first page of Google and increase traffic or leads for your website.
    The website code also looks outdated and uses techniques that aren’t exactly SEO-friendly. IMO it’s a combination of both the site code and imperfect work by SEO firms that’s affecting your search engine performance.

    Thanks
    Edric Wiley
    SEO – SMO – Web Design

    PS: In case you are not interested in opting for any of our services, just inform me and no emails will be sent to you in Future.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*