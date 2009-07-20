» Know someone in this year’s class? Find out NOW by flipping through 2016 magazine.

We look for the most powerful, influential women business leaders in Mississippi. As senior decision-makers, this elite group is making a significant impact on the economy of our state.

Much more than an awards program, the 50 Women is a Development and Networking Organization that encompasses training with ongoing opportunities for the inducted women to grow together as business leaders.

The new class attends two days of seminars, networking round table discussions at the Hinds Eagle Ridge in Raymond, Mississippi on August each year, including an awards luncheon in their honor. They will be honored by the sponsors on Wednesday evening with a champagne and cheese reception, followed by a Girls’ Night Out dinner in a popular area restaurant.

MBJ will feature the contributions of these dynamic women to their companies and their communities in the form of a special color magazine.

Nominations can be submitted below or download your PDF nomination form, fill it out and then e-mail to events@msbusiness.com, or mail to Mississippi Business Journal 200 N. Congress Street, Suite 400, Jackson, MS 39201.



Nomination deadline for the 2017 class is June 2, 2017.



Submitting multiple nominations for one nominee is not necessary, as the selection committee will not decide based on show of support but rather on quality and thoroughness of supporting information.

For additional information about this special event of the Mississippi Business Journal, contact our advertising department at (601) 364-1000.

Business Woman of the Year

Attended by over 500 statewide business leaders, the Business Woman of the Year luncheon will take place in February of 2017.

The Business Woman of the Year program honors the achievements and contributions of women in business from across the state, and it serves as a follow-up event to the 50 Leading Business Women program held every August.

Eleven finalists for Business Woman of the Year are selected from the most recent 50 Women class. The finalists are honored during the luncheon, with the highlight of the day being the naming of the Business Woman of the Year.

Please nominate women from our state who need to be recognized… Your mother, your daughter, your co-worker, your neighbor, your friend, your sister,…or just someone whom you admire.

Rules: Nominee must be a resident or employed in Mississippi; self-nominated or by someone else; an owner, partner, president, CEO, CFO, COO, board chair, senior executive manager, or a woman with significant authority for the decision making in either a for-profit or non-profit organization. Nominees who hold political office will not be considered solely on the basis of political achievements. Age is not an issue. Nominee may not be an employee or company member of MBJ. Women who have been previous recipients of this award are not eligible. Judges recuse themselves from evaluating associates in their own companies.