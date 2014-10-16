2016 Fifty Leading Business Women. Check out the list of winners below:

Samantha D. Abell, City of Gulf Breeze

Lilli Evans Bass, Brown Bass & Jeter, PLLC

Natalie Bement, EMI Staffing

Hope Blankenship, To The Rescue Bookkeeping, LLC

Natella G. Boulton, Merrill Lynch

Madeleine Hall Brown, Fisher Brown Bottrell

Taliah R. Brown-McCoy, McCoy Bakery

Jordan H. Bryan, Ross & Yerger

Nancy Luke Carpenter, Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau

Kim Condon, Boondocks Firearm Training Academy

Stephanie Cummins, Front Gate Realty

Amy Kebert Elder, Baker Donelson

Tanya D. Ellis, Forman Watkins & Krutz

Chinelo Bosah Evans, Jackson Public School Middle School Division

Brandi Kennedy Garrett, GI Associates

Kelly Graeber, Oxford School District

Pamela L. Hancock, Hancock Law Firm

Socorro Harvey, NVision Solutions, Inc.

Erica Grant Hines, Neel-Schaffer

LoRose Hunter, Regions

Lindsey-Claire Hutchins, Lindsey Claire Dance Company & The Purple Reader Project

Emily H. Ingram, E Ingram Inc – AFLAC

Laurel Isbister Irby, Greater Belhaven Foundation

Laura P. Johns, Fuse.Cloud

NaTunya Davis Johnson, Work of Art Salon/ ISH Grill and Bar

Jeanhee Kang, Prudential – Ann Prewitt Realty

Tabatha Franklin Kenney, Career Development Center

Dr. DeJonnette Grantham King, Advance Environmental Consultants, Inc.

Natalie Latham, Community Bank

Martha L. Lewis, Tanks Dive Shop

Brittney Luke, The Taylor Group Inc

Deanna Martino, Martino Claim Services and Hurricane Creek Mobile Homes

Jessica B. McNeel, Bryan, Nelson, Schroeder, Castigliola and Banahan

Dixie Newman, Biloxi City Councilwoman

Sharon G. Plunkett, Young Wells

Melissa Putnam, eSoftware Solutions, Inc

Carolyn Rains, Automation Designs & Solutions, Inc.

Sabrina Bosarge Ruffin, Jones Walker

Connie Siggers-Parker, Comcast

Stephanie Sims, Jackson Eye Associates PLLC

Shay Smith, Harrah’s Gulf Coast

Katie Bryant Snell, Butler Snow

Betty H. Staines, Irby Electrical

Selena Lajean Standifer, Mississippi Department of Transportation

Teresa F. Thornhill, Citizens National Bank

Shelley Cresswell Walker, Lyric Hotel and Spa, Chawla Point LLC

Nicole G. Watkins, Priority Insurance

Tanya G. Webber, Charities Division/Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office

Debbie Miller Westbrook, iHeart Media

Allyson Lambert Winter, Trustmark National Bank