2016 Fifty Leading Business Women. Check out the list of winners below:
Samantha D. Abell, City of Gulf Breeze
Lilli Evans Bass, Brown Bass & Jeter, PLLC
Natalie Bement, EMI Staffing
Hope Blankenship, To The Rescue Bookkeeping, LLC
Natella G. Boulton, Merrill Lynch
Madeleine Hall Brown, Fisher Brown Bottrell
Taliah R. Brown-McCoy, McCoy Bakery
Jordan H. Bryan, Ross & Yerger
Nancy Luke Carpenter, Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau
Kim Condon, Boondocks Firearm Training Academy
Stephanie Cummins, Front Gate Realty
Amy Kebert Elder, Baker Donelson
Tanya D. Ellis, Forman Watkins & Krutz
Chinelo Bosah Evans, Jackson Public School Middle School Division
Brandi Kennedy Garrett, GI Associates
Kelly Graeber, Oxford School District
Pamela L. Hancock, Hancock Law Firm
Socorro Harvey, NVision Solutions, Inc.
Erica Grant Hines, Neel-Schaffer
LoRose Hunter, Regions
Lindsey-Claire Hutchins, Lindsey Claire Dance Company & The Purple Reader Project
Emily H. Ingram, E Ingram Inc – AFLAC
Laurel Isbister Irby, Greater Belhaven Foundation
Laura P. Johns, Fuse.Cloud
NaTunya Davis Johnson, Work of Art Salon/ ISH Grill and Bar
Jeanhee Kang, Prudential – Ann Prewitt Realty
Tabatha Franklin Kenney, Career Development Center
Dr. DeJonnette Grantham King, Advance Environmental Consultants, Inc.
Natalie Latham, Community Bank
Martha L. Lewis, Tanks Dive Shop
Brittney Luke, The Taylor Group Inc
Deanna Martino, Martino Claim Services and Hurricane Creek Mobile Homes
Jessica B. McNeel, Bryan, Nelson, Schroeder, Castigliola and Banahan
Dixie Newman, Biloxi City Councilwoman
Sharon G. Plunkett, Young Wells
Melissa Putnam, eSoftware Solutions, Inc
Carolyn Rains, Automation Designs & Solutions, Inc.
Sabrina Bosarge Ruffin, Jones Walker
Connie Siggers-Parker, Comcast
Stephanie Sims, Jackson Eye Associates PLLC
Shay Smith, Harrah’s Gulf Coast
Katie Bryant Snell, Butler Snow
Betty H. Staines, Irby Electrical
Selena Lajean Standifer, Mississippi Department of Transportation
Teresa F. Thornhill, Citizens National Bank
Shelley Cresswell Walker, Lyric Hotel and Spa, Chawla Point LLC
Nicole G. Watkins, Priority Insurance
Tanya G. Webber, Charities Division/Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office
Debbie Miller Westbrook, iHeart Media
Allyson Lambert Winter, Trustmark National Bank
