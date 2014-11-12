Photos by Deryll Stegall of Stegall Imagery

The 2016 Health Care Heroes event was held on Sept 29th at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.

Check out the winners below:

Felicia D. Anderson

Mississippi State Hospital

Dr. James Anderson

Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center

Phil Ayers, Pharm.D., BCNSP, FASHP

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Sophia Batteast

Community Health

Cindy Brown

Golden Triangle Planning and Development

Mike Chaney

Mississippi Department of Insurance

Patrick Daily, M.D.

Mississippi Urology Clinic PLLC

Daniel P. Edney, M.D.

Medical Associates of Vicksburg, PLLC

Elon Espey, NP

Central Mississippi Residential Center

Donna Gardner

Camellia Healthcare

Debbie Garner

Oxford Home Health Care

William B. Grete

Baptist Health Systems

DeGail J. Hadley, DO

Cleveland Medical Clinic

Robert L. Harris, M.D.

Southeast UROGYN

Susan Mayfield-Johnson

University of Southern Mississippi

Shenika Kelly-Moore, DMD

Kelly Family Denistry

Lynn Langley

Mississippi State Board of Nursing

William C. Lineaweaver, M.D., FACS

Joseph M Still Burn Center

Quincy Monroe Oatis Sr.

Gentiva Home Health

Sam Owen, M.D.

Memorial Physician Clinics

Barbara Owens

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County

Michelle Y. Owens, M.D.

University of Mississippi Medical Center

Norman M. Price, FACHE

Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center

Camille C. Richards

University of Mississippi Medical Center

Daniel M. Riche, Pharm.D., FCCP, BCPS, CDE, ASH-CHC, CLS

University of Mississippi Medical Center

Kappi Fuller Rushing, FNP-BC

McComb OB-GYN Associates

Tina Marie Scott

Mississippi Band of Choctaws

Steven E. Speights, M.D.

Southeast UROGYN

Italo R. Subbarao

William Carey University College of Ostepathic Medicine

Carolyn N. Thompson, R.N.

Magee General Hospital

James M. Turner, DO, MPH, FACOFP, FACOEP

William Carey University College of Ostepathic Medicine

Eric Warren

American Medical Response

Jessica M. Willis, LPC-S, NCC, ACS

Delta Regional Medical Center