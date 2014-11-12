E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Photos by Deryll Stegall of Stegall Imagery

The 2016 Health Care Heroes event was held on Sept 29th at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.

Check out the winners below:
Felicia D. Anderson
Mississippi State Hospital

Dr. James Anderson
Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center

Phil Ayers, Pharm.D., BCNSP, FASHP
Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Sophia Batteast
Community Health

Cindy Brown
Golden Triangle Planning and Development

Mike Chaney
Mississippi Department of Insurance

Patrick Daily, M.D.
Mississippi Urology Clinic PLLC

Daniel P. Edney, M.D.
Medical Associates of Vicksburg, PLLC

Elon Espey, NP
Central Mississippi Residential Center

Donna Gardner
Camellia Healthcare

Debbie Garner
Oxford Home Health Care

William B. Grete
Baptist Health Systems

DeGail J. Hadley, DO
Cleveland Medical Clinic

Robert L. Harris, M.D.
Southeast UROGYN

Susan Mayfield-Johnson
University of Southern Mississippi

Shenika Kelly-Moore, DMD
Kelly Family Denistry

Lynn Langley
Mississippi State Board of Nursing

William C. Lineaweaver, M.D., FACS
Joseph M Still Burn Center

Quincy Monroe Oatis Sr.
Gentiva Home Health

Sam Owen, M.D.
Memorial Physician Clinics

Barbara Owens
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County

Michelle Y. Owens, M.D.
University of Mississippi Medical Center

Norman M. Price, FACHE
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center

Camille C. Richards
University of Mississippi Medical Center

Daniel M. Riche, Pharm.D., FCCP, BCPS, CDE, ASH-CHC, CLS
University of Mississippi Medical Center

Kappi Fuller Rushing, FNP-BC
McComb OB-GYN Associates

Tina Marie Scott
Mississippi Band of Choctaws

Steven E. Speights, M.D.
Southeast UROGYN

Italo R. Subbarao
William Carey University College of Ostepathic Medicine

Carolyn N. Thompson, R.N.
Magee General Hospital

James M. Turner, DO, MPH, FACOFP, FACOEP
William Carey University College of Ostepathic Medicine

Eric Warren
American Medical Response

Jessica M. Willis, LPC-S, NCC, ACS
Delta Regional Medical Center

