The 2016 Health Care Heroes event was held on Sept 29th at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.
Check out the winners below:
Felicia D. Anderson
Mississippi State Hospital
Dr. James Anderson
Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center
Phil Ayers, Pharm.D., BCNSP, FASHP
Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Sophia Batteast
Community Health
Cindy Brown
Golden Triangle Planning and Development
Mike Chaney
Mississippi Department of Insurance
Patrick Daily, M.D.
Mississippi Urology Clinic PLLC
Daniel P. Edney, M.D.
Medical Associates of Vicksburg, PLLC
Elon Espey, NP
Central Mississippi Residential Center
Donna Gardner
Camellia Healthcare
Debbie Garner
Oxford Home Health Care
William B. Grete
Baptist Health Systems
DeGail J. Hadley, DO
Cleveland Medical Clinic
Robert L. Harris, M.D.
Southeast UROGYN
Susan Mayfield-Johnson
University of Southern Mississippi
Shenika Kelly-Moore, DMD
Kelly Family Denistry
Lynn Langley
Mississippi State Board of Nursing
William C. Lineaweaver, M.D., FACS
Joseph M Still Burn Center
Quincy Monroe Oatis Sr.
Gentiva Home Health
Sam Owen, M.D.
Memorial Physician Clinics
Barbara Owens
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County
Michelle Y. Owens, M.D.
University of Mississippi Medical Center
Norman M. Price, FACHE
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center
Camille C. Richards
University of Mississippi Medical Center
Daniel M. Riche, Pharm.D., FCCP, BCPS, CDE, ASH-CHC, CLS
University of Mississippi Medical Center
Kappi Fuller Rushing, FNP-BC
McComb OB-GYN Associates
Tina Marie Scott
Mississippi Band of Choctaws
Steven E. Speights, M.D.
Southeast UROGYN
Italo R. Subbarao
William Carey University College of Ostepathic Medicine
Carolyn N. Thompson, R.N.
Magee General Hospital
James M. Turner, DO, MPH, FACOFP, FACOEP
William Carey University College of Ostepathic Medicine
Eric Warren
American Medical Response
Jessica M. Willis, LPC-S, NCC, ACS
Delta Regional Medical Center
