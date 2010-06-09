In December 2016, the Mississippi Business Journal will host Leadership in Law, a reception and awards celebration honoring members of the state’s legal community and the 2016 Lawyer of the Year.

The Mississippi Business Journal will honor the state’s most successful lawyers with our sixth annual Leadership in Law. The MBJ will honor both legal success and qualities of character that make only a few stand out.

Nominations can be submitted below or download your PDF nomination form, fill it out and then e-mail to events@msbusiness.com, or mail to MBJ Events Dept., 200 N. Congress Street, Suite 400, Jackson, MS 39201.



Nomination deadline is October 27, 2017

Submitting multiple nominations for one nominee is not necessary, as the selection committee will not decide based on show of support but rather on quality and thoroughness of supporting information.

For additional information about this special event of the Mississippi Business Journal, contact our advertising department at (601) 364-1000.

NOMINATION CRITERIA

Those displaying Leadership in Law:

• are astute, wise, knowledgeable and successful

• exemplify the noble tradition of the legal profession

• win cases and solve problems with the utmost integrity

• inspire and lead others with their skills and character

• are role models and mentors

• are passionate and aggressive on behalf of clients and the community

NOMINATION & SELECTION PROCESS

• Nominator’s name will be kept confidential.

• Nominees will be contacted when their names have been submitted for consideration.

• 40 honorees and the Lawyer of the Year will be selected by a panel.

• Honorees will be announced in a special section of the Mississippi Business Journal.