Mississippi Administrative Stars

The Mississippi Business Journal will recognize administrative and support personnel at companies from around the state of Mississippi who demonstrate above and beyond characteristics to keep their company going. Administrative positions at any company are the backbone of the company, and without them the company would not function. The MBJ will recognize their hard work and dedication to their field and company. Honorees will be selected in the following categories of Mega Large Companies, Large Companies, Medium Companies and Small Companies.

For downloadable PDF nomination form, click here.