2000 Fifty Leading Business Women winners

Nancy Anglin, Union Planters Bank, N.A.
Katherine K. Bailey, USM, Continuing Ed and Distance Learning
Lucy Russell Betcher, USM, Small Business Development Center
Ellen Blough-Morgan, Mississippi Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks
Carolyn Ann Boteler, TempStaff Inc.
Doris Brumfield, Valley Bank
Shanon McGhee Brumfield, BellSouth Mobility-Customer Operations
Carol J. Burger, United Way of the Capital Area Inc.
Cynthia Payne Childers, Swetman Security Services Inc.
Elizabeth “Liz” Cleveland, MDA, Development-International Division
Robbie Bratcher Cross, The Insurance Mart Inc.
Vicki Fioranelli, Delta State University
Annie W. Gee, Department of Social Services
Dr. Frances C. Graham, Mississippi State University
Vickie Greenlee, For Travelers Only
Diane M. Jackson, The St. Paul Companies
Peggy Seaton Johnson, Mississippi Action for Progress Inc.
Rebecca Laney, Center for Yoga and Health Inc.
Helen Luster, Mid-State Artificial Limb Inc.
Adele C. Lyons, Greater Biloxi Economic Development Foundation
Janice L. Mabry, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, SBDC
Lori C. Manley, Saber Systems and Consulting Inc.
Cyndi Howard McCoy, Howard Industries Inc.
Jennifer Saffore McCoy, City of Tupelo Planning Department
Beth Branscome McGaugh, Pinnacle Trust Company
Liliclaire “Lil” C. McKinnon-Hicks, APR, LIONHEART Public Relations
Pamela Hansen McNair, Disposall
Jodi Kemp McNeese, EFP Inc.
Emily T. Myers, American Red Cross, Central Mississippi Chapter
Denise E. Phillips, M.D., Denise E. Phillips, M.D. Ophthalmology
Susan H. Pilgram, American Red Cross, Central Mississippi Chapter
Helen J. Pinkerton, Computertots and Computer Explorers
Cassandra F. Price-Perry, Hollywood Casino-Tunica Inc.
Saralyn S. Quinn, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
Kathryn “Kathy” L. Shaw, Quest Marketing
Beverly Smallwood, Ph.D, Leading Resources Inc.
Carolyn Vance Smith, Education Travel Associates Inc.
Natalia Sullivan, Mississippi Consortium for International Development
Robyn M. Tannehill, GodwinGroup
Beth Taylor, Letter B Productions
Helen Whitener Tester, Hospice Ministries
Cindy Tyler, The Mississippi Gift Company
Marilyn Tyler, Fitness Lady Health Clubs for Women
Kathy Voyles, State Farm Inc.
Connie Correro Wells, Entergy Nuclear Inc.
Patricia “Pat” J. Werne, Mississippi Development Authority
NancyKay Sullivan Wessman, Mississippi State Department of Health
Shelia M. White, University of Southern Mississippi-Gulf Coast
Deborah Hall Whitehead, Sherman Family Clinic
Paige York-Losee, York Developments
*Note: Previous 50 women winners are listed by where they worked and lived at the time of their selection.