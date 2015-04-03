The 2017 Mississippi’s Healthiest Workplace Awards will be awarded in July to the companies that show that they have the best worksite wellness program in the state.
There are classifications for public sector, private sector, and allied business such as non-profits. You will need to know information about your company’s worksite wellness efforts including administration of the program, marketing of the program, program activities, program support, and leadership engagement.
It will take you 15 minutes to answer the 50 question survey. You will also need to send in your executive summary and promotional samples to Mississippi State Department of Health, Office of Preventive Health, Worksite Wellness, Post Office Box 1700, Jackson, MS 39216.
Click Here to Apply
Nomination deadline is May 26, 2017
2016 winners and event slideshow – click here.
