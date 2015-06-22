Submit your new hires, promotions, honors online Any questions please contact Frank Brown at frank.brown@msbusiness.com or 601-364-1022. If having trouble with submitting form please email press release and photos to frank.brown@msbusiness.com Date* Type Newsmaker information here or submit press release and photo belowPress release and/or photo upload. Only file types allowed: jpg, pdf, png, doc, docx. If possible set images to 300dpi resolution. Drop files here or Accepted file types: jpg, pdf, png, doc, docx. Submitted by: (this is for questions and verification; information will not be published)* First Last Submitter's title:Submitters Email* Phone Save and Continue Later 2015-06-22 MBJ Staff
Grace Fellowship Church in Greenville, has recently formed a new alliance to promote and encourage the teachers of the MS Delta. The “Delta Teachers Alliance” has been formed as an initiative to strengthen, encourage, mentor and support all the teachers across the Delta. Ms. Kimberly Rigney, who is a current educator at Riverside High in Avon, MS. has been named as Executive Director. She will be hosting the first launch rally on October 4th at 4 pm at the church facilities, 3210 Hwy 82 E. She invites all the teachers to attend! The event is free of charge and no fees or dues will be collected.
* If you said you would send the office more information, send it.
Above all, a real live constituent is absolutely critical.
While the national average annual wage is $25,800, the figure for Legal Professionals (for
example) is much higher, at $47,411 – and that’s just an average.