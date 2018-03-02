For the ninth consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been named one of Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For.” The law firm is ranked 96th in the 2018 edition of the list, which recognizes companies with exceptional workplace cultures. Fortune highlighted employees’ trust in the Firm’s management and the transparency of the Firm’s leadership. The Fortune “100 Best Companies ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: 100 Best Companies to Work For
Tag Archives: 100 Best Companies to Work For
Baker Donelson on list
For the seventh consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. The law firm is ranked 32nd on the prestigious list. In naming Baker Donelson to the list, Fortune noted the Firm “balances hard work with a laid-back culture” and highlighted the Firm’s work providing legal advice to the homeless as well ...Read More »