By BECKY GILLETTE Mississippi ag producers are headed into yet another year with low commodity prices that make profitability a challenge. But two things offsetting that are lower input prices and higher yields, said Brian R. Williams, Ph.D., an agricultural economist who is an assistant professor at Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension. “Commodity prices have been fairly low for the ...Read More »
Heartland a catfish giant
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT Catfish is an undeniable part of Mississippi’s cuisine, especially fried catfish with hot sauce. With this in mind, it’s unsurprising that Heartland Catfish Company, a family-owned catfish farm founded in 1995, is the largest single producer of farm-raised catfish in the United States. On March 11 to 13, Heartland will feature vacuum skin-packaged catfish products at ...Read More »
March 9, 2018 E-Edition
Nebraska, Mississippi colleges start poultry degree program
The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture has signed a cooperative agreement with Mississippi State University to train students for poultry-related careers. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the new program includes three semesters at the Nebraska college in Curtis and a semester at MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Students enrolled in the program will earn an associate of applied ...Read More »
Cal-Maine: mistreatment of hens an aberration
By JACK WEATHERLY An animal rights group has released an undercover video of what it says are laying hens living in deplorable conditions at a Cal-Maine Foods farm in Lake Wales, Fla, Jackson-based Cal-Maine is the largest producer of shell eggs in the United States. According to Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), hens are overcrowded in cages where they are trampled ...Read More »
Cal-Maine records $26.1 million loss for quarter after settlement
By JACK WEATHERLY Cal-Maine Foods suffered a net loss of $26.1 million, or 54 cents per share, for the second fiscal quarter of 2018 in which the Jackson-based egg producer recorded a $52.8 million after-tax antitrust settlement. The settlement stems from a Sept. 25, 2008 consolidated suit case filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Excluding ...Read More »
Sorghum yields shine; acreage and prices sag
By LINDA BREAZEALE / Mississippi State Extension Mississippi’s grain sorghum acreage is at an historic low, and market prices are not much better, but yields should be good. Erick Larson, grain crops specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said when market incentives went away after 2015, so did farmers’ desire to plant grain sorghum, also known as milo. ...Read More »
Sanderson earnings more than double for 3rd quarter
By JACK WEATHERLY Higher product prices and lower feed costs in a stable market enabled Sanderson Farms to record net income of $115.8 million, or $5.09 per share, for the third fiscal quarter, compared with $54.7 million, or $2.42 per share, a year earlier. Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chairman and chief executive said in its report that retail grocery prices, ...Read More »
Turnout big for forum on redband bug
By JACK WEATHERLY The attendance at a forum last week on the redbanded stink bug in Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas soybean crops was commensurate with the scope of the infestation. In other words, big. That’s according to Dr. Fred Musser, professor of entomology at Mississippi State University. There were 130 at the MSU Delta Research and Extension Center in Stoneville, ...Read More »
Cutting crews sought in effort to stop spread of pine beetles
By JACK WEATHERLY The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that it is seeking to contract saw crews to fell trees as part of the efforts to control or stop Southern pine beetle infestations that threaten tens of thousands of acres of pine forests in four national forests in Mississippi. Meantime, the Mississippi Forestry Commission said that nearly 250 infestations of ...Read More »