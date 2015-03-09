Jennifer Brannock, associate professor and curator of Rare Books and Mississippiana at the University of Southern Mississippi, has been selected as a participant in the 2015 Archives Leadership Institute (ALI). ALI is a program funded by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, a statutory body affiliated with the National Archives and Records Administration, and is being hosted at Luther ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Ali
Tag Archives: Ali
Committee critical of candidate for Hinds County Circuit Court
JACKSON — A committee that oversees state judicial elections is criticizing a candidate for circuit judge in Hinds County, saying he’s improperly being linked to the Democratic Party and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Travis Childers, and that he’s misleading people into believing he’s the incumbent. The Special Committee on Judicial Election Campaign Intervention released two statements criticizing Ali ShamsidDeen. The ...Read More »