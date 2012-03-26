E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Tag Archives: American Institute of Banking

American Institute of Banking courses now eligible for VA funding

Ted Carter March 26, 2012 Leave a comment

U.S. military veterans are now eligible to earn the American Institute of Banking’s new (AIB) Military Banking Operations Diploma as part of their educational benefits provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The VA approved the training program as a way of assisting veterans’ post-service careers. To make the program even more attractive to busy professionals and service members, ...

BancorpSouth makes promotions

MBJ Staff February 12, 2012 Leave a comment

BancorpSouth has announced numerous promotions. Vanda Crowe has been promoted to vice president of business development at the Jackson Medical Center office of BancorpSouth.  She has been in banking for 34 years, nine of which have been with BancorpSouth. Crowe is a native of Byram, and obtained an associate’s degree in business administration at Hinds Community College.  She has attended ...

