E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: American Society of Association Executives industry

Tag Archives: American Society of Association Executives industry

Sarah Link earns Certified Association Executive credential

MBJ Staff February 19, 2018 Leave a comment

Sarah Link, Associate Executive Director of the Mississippi Optometric Association has earned the Certified Association Executive designation. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the American Society of Association Executives industry. To be designated as a Certified Association Executive, an applicant must have a minimum of three years experience with nonprofit organization management, complete a minimum of 100 hours ...

Read More »