AMORY – Economic incentives and available industrial sites are important components when it comes to attracting industry, but economic developers, cities and counties don’t have as firm of a ground to stand on without a solid workforce. Continued partnerships between the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the county’s school districts are yielding progress to plant early interest and harbor ...Read More »
NauticStar Boats acquired for nearly $80M
NauticStar Boats, founded in Amory 15 years ago, has been acquired by MasterCraft for $79.8 million, the companies announced Monday. NauticStar manufactures and distributes 18- to 28-foot, bay boats, deck boats and offshore center console boats. NauticStar owner and founder Phillip M. Faulkner said “MasterCraft is an iconic brand known for quality, performance and innovation. Our entire organization is excited ...Read More »
Cities gain national accreditation
The following Main Street communities in Mississippi have been designated as accredited Main Street America programs for meeting standards set by the National Main Street Center: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Belhaven, Biloxi, Booneville, Canton, Carthage, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Houston, Indianola, Kosciusko, Laurel, Louisville/Noxapater, Macon, Meridian, New Albany, Ocean Springs, ...Read More »
OSHA fines Amory boat builder $66,000
Nautic Star LLC of Amory has been cited for 23 safety and health violations and fined $66,000 by the federal Occupational and Safety and Health Administration. Fifteen of the violations were considered serious. Among them are: Failure to provide training to protect workers from engine startup. Not providing hazard communications. Failure to cover 55-gallon barrels that contain flammable liquids. Electrical ...Read More »
Furniture maker to open Amory plant, create 140 jobs
MBJ staff American Furniture announced on Tuesday it is expanding its presence in Mississippi by locating manufacturing operations in Amory. The project represents a corporate investment of $560,000 and the creation of 140 jobs. American Furniture has existing manufacturing operations in Ecru, where the company has 757 employees. American Furniture is locating six manufacturing lines in the 130,000-square-foot facility most ...Read More »
Union says company will move work from China to Mississippi
AMORY — The United Steelworkers union says workers at the True Temper Sports plant in Amory have ratified a new contract with the sporting goods maker. The 200 workers at the plant make steel tubes used in golf club shafts and other items by the company, based in Memphis, Tennessee. Steelworkers District Director Daniel Flippo said Saturday that the contract includes ...Read More »
Possible tornado hits Monroe County, no deaths reported
AMORY — Trees and buildings are damaged in Monroe County after a possible tornado hit Amory and Smithville. Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Robert “Bunky” Goza says no deaths or injuries were reported from the storm, which hit about 9 a.m. Monday. Goza says tree damage is widespread in central Amory, with power out. Harbormaster Scott Cox says trees ...Read More »
Communities awarded national Main Street accreditation
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi Main Street Association has designated cities as accredited National Main Street Programs for meeting the commercial district revitalization performance standards set by the National Main Street Center. The cities are Aberdeen, Corinth, Pascagoula, Amory, Greenville, Philadelphia, Baldwyn, Greenwood, Picayune, Batesville, Gulfport, Pontotoc, Belhaven, Hattiesburg, Ripley, Biloxi, Hernando, Senatobia, Booneville, Indianola, Starkville, Canton, Kosciusko, Tunica, Carthage, ...Read More »
Contract or not, HMA treating Blue Cross Blue Shield patients as ‘in-network’
Having lost their contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi with its expiration last week, 10 Mississippi hospitals owned by Health Management Associates will continue charging Blue Cross Blue Shield patients the same fees specified in the contract. On one hand, such health care providers as Central Mississippi Medical Center, River Oaks Hospital in Brandon and Biloxi Regional Medical ...Read More »
MBJ ANALYSIS: Businessman promising $1.1 billion steel plant in Arkansas has failed to deliver on big projects announced in Mississippi
John D. Correnti, the businessman Arkansas is counting on to deliver “the largest economic development project in the state’s history,” a proposed $1.1 billion steel mill in Mississippi County in northeast Arkansas, has recently failed to deliver on promises for big projects in Mississippi. Tuesday Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe announced that Correnti’s Big River Steel LLC, Blytheville, plans to build ...Read More »