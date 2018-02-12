Here’s a dark-horse candidate for the most unpopular law passed by last year’s Mississippi Legislature: House Bill 1106 . It’s a measure few outside of government have ever heard of, but the requirement to change how state agencies and local governments buy things is infamous among county supervisors and others. Cities, counties and others have long taken sealed bids purchases of supplies, ...Read More »
Analysis: Benefits from good preschool programs could be big
It's a soft sell – come and listen to renowned figures who have studied the benefits of educating very young children, and maybe people will leave charged up to support more and better preschool programs in Mississippi. With that in mind, the University of Mississippi's Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning brought two of the most renowned figures
Analysis: Pickering's school funding ideas cut against grain
Legislative leaders recently said that they'd still like to rewrite Mississippi's public school funding formula, and urged people with ideas to speak up. State Auditor Stacey Pickering did. At least one of the things he wants is very different than what lawmakers considered this spring. Pickering has been a longtime critic of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, the current funding
Analysis: Book shows angles of Miss. civil rights resistance
When James Meredith challenged Mississippi's entrenched system of white supremacy in 1962, Gov. Ross Barnett had a plan to stop the black military veteran from integrating the state's flagship university. Days before Meredith was set to enroll, under a hard-won federal court order, as the first black student at the University of Mississippi, Barnett called legislators into special session
State pension fund recovery stalled by accounting changes
It had looked like Mississippi's main public employee pension fund had turned the corner in 2014, but changes in financial projections left the Public Employees Retirement System losing ground again in the year ended June 30, 2015. Actuaries reported in October that the PERS funding percentage — the share of future obligations covered by current assets — ticked down to
Analysis: LGBT group faces Miss. political hurdles
A national civil rights group called Human Rights Campaign faces significant challenges as it tries to make Mississippi's legal climate more open for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents. HRC recently announced that it will spend $8.5 million for its "Project One America" in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, which currently have no laws to prohibit people from being fired from
University, Institute to partner on study of Gulf's health
GULF OF MEXICO — The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies and Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine will work together to study the health of the Gulf of Mexico. The Sun Herald reports representatives from each group announced a formal partnership to research protected, threatened and endangered species in the Gulf, especially after recent hurricanes and the BP oil
Analysis: Nearly all tar balls in Alabama from BP spill
GULF COAST — A new chemical analysis shows that virtually all the tar balls now washing on to the Alabama coast are directly linked to the BP oil spill more than two years ago. The report by Auburn University says that tar balls caused by the spill are hundreds to thousands of times more common than another type of asphalt-like
Metro Jackson well-repped in key political positions
The governor's office and both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature will have entirely new leadership when the 2012 session starts at noon Jan. 3. And each of the new faces has roots in the Jackson Metro area. Gov.-elect Phil Bryant and Lt. Gov.-elect Tate Reeves are from Rankin County. Rep. Phillip Gunn, a Republican whose district includes portions of Clinton
Making it hard on the little guys
Remember when your big brothers acted up in the backseat on a long car trip and your aggravated dad reached back and gave innocent you the back of his hand? That's the kind of pointless persecution a lot of U.S. bankers are feeling at the moment, says Peter E. Garuccio, a lawyer and vice president of public relations for the