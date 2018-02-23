Brad Fountain of Fountain Construction Co. in Jackson was recently installed as the Associated General Contractors of Mississippi’s President of the Board for the 2018 year. Joining Fountain as Vice President and 2019 President-elect is Matt McWilliams of Thrash Commercial Contractors in Brandon, and Secetary-Treasurer Cornel Clement of Dan Hensarling, Inc., in Gulfport. Two new Board positions representing the Subcontractors ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Associated General Contractors of Mississippi
Construction industry tightening belt to adjust to higher fuel costs, budget cutbacks
Just when the recession may be coming to an end and the construction industry thinks of brighter days ahead, fuel prices make a dramatic move upward and government entities make budget cuts. How are Mississippi’s construction companies adjusting? “The higher gasoline costs are definitely having an adverse effect on our members,” said Mike Pepper, executive director of the Mississippi Road ...Read More »
Illegal workers
E-Verify program is far from perfect By NASH NUNNERY I contributor pnash22@aol.com The official mandate to require all federal contractors to check the legal status of their employees to confirm their eligibility to work in the U.S. is now a year old. But one Mississippi construction official says that although E-Verify helps in filtering illegal workers, the program is far ...Read More »
Q&A: Perry Nations, Executive Director, Associated General Contractors of Mississippi
Building a career For the past 35 years, Perry Nations has worked everywhere from construction worksites to the halls of the State Capitol as executive director of the Associated General Contractors of Mississippi. The MBJ recently caught up with the busy executive and asked him about the AGC and its mission, his strategies for effective lobbying and issues facing the ...Read More »