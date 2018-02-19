The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves have hired Chris Harris as the new Director of Communications, Media & Broadcasting and Nancy Minevas Suites, Catering & Special Events Manager. In other front office moves, Dave Burke was promoted to Assistant General Manager, Tony Duong was promoted to Assistant Stadium Operations Manager, Zach Evans was promoted to Concessions & ...Read More »
Mississippi Braves — Some things new, some things old for 2016
By TED CARTER The Mississippi Braves will have the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in town April 7 to mark the start of their 11th season at Pearl’s Trustmark Park. First pitch is 7 p.m. The 2016 season for the Double A Southern League club brings the return of many of the same promotions as last year, minus the bobblehead doll giveaways ...Read More »
Mississippi Braves roster part of ‘two steps forward’ for parent Atlanta club
By TED CARTER Reports are that the Atlanta Braves’ new SunTrust Stadium is going to run a zip line beyond the centerfield scoreboard to move fans from one concourse to another. That would happen in 2017, the inaugural year of the Braves’ new stadium in Cobb County. But it may seem like a second zip line is running as well, what ...Read More »
Butler Snow handles portion of bonds issued for Braves’ new Cobb stadium
Ridgeland’s Butler Snow served as bond counsel in Wednesday’s closing on $376.6 million in bonds for construction of the new Atlanta Braves stadium scheduled to open in Cobb County for the 2017 season. Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority issued Wednesday’s portion of the bonds. Butler Snow attorneys Lesly Gaynor Murray, Blake C. Sharpton and Ryan L. Pratt handled the transaction.. ...Read More »
Change is consistent in concessions for Mississippi Braves
Among things that make Felicia Thompson’s job as concessions manager for the Mississippi Braves more manageable: Habits of baseball fans are as predictable as a seventh-inning stretch. That does not mean their habits stay the same year after year. If they did, the hotdog would still be the king of the concession stand. Somewhere over the years, concession stands at ...Read More »
Operations keeps show moving — and then there’s gum
Sixteen or so hours overseeing game-day maintenance and clean-up inside Trustmark Stadium normally makes sleep a cinch for 28-year-old Chris Hornberger, the stadium’s operation manager. But there’s always the gum to think about – or more precisely, the already-been-chewed variety that fans leave on the surface of the wrap-around mezzanine. If not scrapped up right away, the gum turns black ...Read More »
Fun at the ol’ Ballpark — Staff spends hours preparing, planning before gates open at Trustmark Park
Dave Burke has spent a quarter century selling minor league baseball from the Texas prairie to New York’s Hudson Valley and parts in between. He signed on as sales director with the Mississippi Braves five years ago. Last year, he brought home attendance to 211,200 fans, averaging 3,152 tickets sold over 67 home dates. That’s a level not seen since ...Read More »
M-Braves announce opening day roster
The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, is proud to unveil its Opening Day roster for the 2015 season which begins Thursday, April 9 at Trustmark Park. As ranked by Baseball America, the M-Braves club features four of the Atlanta Braves top 30 prospects including Jason Hursh (6), Rio Ruiz (11), Tyrell Jenkins (12) and Mallex Smith (19). Hursh went ...Read More »
ALAN TURNER: The Mississippi Braves — a 100-win season?
Steve DeSalvo, general manager of the Mississippi Braves, is currently in his 29th year with the Braves organization, having started when the minor league team was based in Greenville, S.C. He is a man with a passion for the sport. “I love baseball,” he said in a recent meeting. “My dream job was always going to be in baseball….not ...Read More »
Host families prepare for Mississippi Braves’ season
Some baseball fans in Jackson go above and beyond supporting the hometown Mississippi Braves by providing a home-away-from-home for players who have their sights set on playing for the major league Atlanta Braves. In a recent letter to Braves fans about hosting players, Jim Bishop, the team’s assistant general manager, said, “Stopping in Mississippi on their path of aspiring to ...Read More »