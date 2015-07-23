“Go Set a Watchman” is the sequel to Harper Lee’s first published novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird.” “Watchman” was written first – as is widely known now thanks to the ballyhooed discovery of the manuscript. Then it was rewritten and turned into the acclaimed, nay, beloved “Mockingbird.” The original manuscript was put away and all but forgotten. “Watchman” removes any ...Read More »
Waller eulogized as transformative Miss. governor
JACKSON — Former Mississippi Gov. William Waller Sr. was remembered Saturday as a transformative figure who helped the state move beyond its segregationist politics during his tenure from 1972 to 1976. More than 1,000 people attended Waller's funeral at First Baptist Church in downtown Jackson. Hundreds more streamed through the Capitol rotunda earlier in the day, where his open casket,