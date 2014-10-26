E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: automotive repair

Tag Archives: automotive repair

Roadway slide repair forces closure of Highway 6

October 26, 2014 Leave a comment

NETTLETON — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing a section of state Highway 6 between Nettleton and Plantersville to repair a roadway slide. MDOT officials say the roadway will be closed in both directions starting tomorrow at 7 a.m. The roadway work is expected to be complete by Nov. 18. MDOT is telling motorists to use U.S. Highway 45 ...

Rick Estel finds success through strong customer relationships

Martin Willoughby October 15, 2012 Leave a comment

Thank you for your business. You could have gone anywhere, and yet you chose us. We appreciate that!” I took note of this heartfelt statement by a recent vendor that I was dealing with. He was right. I could have gone anywhere, but I chose to do business with his company. Consumers in today’s world have a lot of choices. ...

