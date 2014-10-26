NETTLETON — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing a section of state Highway 6 between Nettleton and Plantersville to repair a roadway slide. MDOT officials say the roadway will be closed in both directions starting tomorrow at 7 a.m. The roadway work is expected to be complete by Nov. 18. MDOT is telling motorists to use U.S. Highway 45 ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: automotive repair
Tag Archives: automotive repair
Rick Estel finds success through strong customer relationships
Thank you for your business. You could have gone anywhere, and yet you chose us. We appreciate that!” I took note of this heartfelt statement by a recent vendor that I was dealing with. He was right. I could have gone anywhere, but I chose to do business with his company. Consumers in today’s world have a lot of choices. ...Read More »