A company founded by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has filed for bankruptcy, citing negative press and lawsuits by investors who call it a “scam perpetrated by savvy and politically connected operatives” to exploit overseas investors. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the bankruptcy filing by the electric car company cites $7.5 million won by 12 investors and pending lawsuits. It says GreenTech ...Read More »
Toyota says Mississippi plant makes millionth Corolla sedan
BLUE SPRINGS — Toyota Motor Corp. says its Mississippi plant has assembled its millionth Corolla sedan. The company made the announcement Tuesday, a little more than six years after it started assembling cars at the $800 million Blue Springs plant. The Japanese company marked the 10th anniversary of its groundbreaking earlier this year with a series of celebrations. Incoming ...Read More »
Global automotive supplier BorgWarner expanding in Water Valley
BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, is expanding in Water Valley. The $20 million corporate investment is expected to create approximately 75 jobs over the next two years. BorgWarner’s expansion will help meet growing demand for advanced transmission technologies, including the award-winning Eco-Launch™ stop/start accumulator and the mini direct-acting variable force solenoid. ...Read More »
#justsayin’ tackles the union and Mississippi
This week, Ford Williams selects a Katy Perry hit song for the UAW team traveling back to Detroit after a failed union vote at the Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi. Ford’s cartoon series, #justsayin, is in its second year of publication. The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist. In the series, ...Read More »
On the short list: 11 states vying for Toyota-Mazda plant
By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal Whether Mississippi is the leading contender for an automotive assembly plant jointly operated by Toyota and Mazda is the $1.6 billion question. The two Japanese automakers said earlier this month they plan to build the plant, which will build the Toyota Corolla and future Mazda crossover vehicles, by 2021. The facility, which requires at ...Read More »
DENNIS SEID: Toyota-Mazda partnership would benefit state, region
Toyota’s announcement Aug. 4 that it had signed a joint venture agreement with Mazda to build Corollas and other vehicles sent state and local leaders through a range of emotions – surprise, concern and hope. If you didn’t hear, the two Japanese automakers, which signed an agreement two years ago to work closer together, said they would build a $1.6 billion ...Read More »
Toyota Mississippi production unaffected by Toyota-Mazda venture
By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal BLUE SPRINGS – Toyota Mississippi officials said production of the Corolla at the Blue Springs plant won’t be affected by Friday’s announcement that Toyota will be building the vehicle at a new $1.6 billion assembly plant in which it is partnering with Mazda. A location for the plant hasn’t been decided, but the facility ...Read More »
Former contract workers key in Mississippi Nissan union vote
A bid by workers at Mississippi’s Nissan Motor Co. plant for United Auto Workers representation could turn on a key voting bloc — 1,500 workers who are Nissan employees today, but were initially hired through contract labor agencies. Those workers say they make less than longtime Nissan employees and have worse benefits, and UAW supporters say that’s a disparity they’d ...Read More »
Groups highlight impact of auto industry on state
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal Automotive is Mississippi’s fastest-growing industry, with nearly 7,200 new jobs created since 2010, according to a study compiled by Mississippi State University’s National Strategic Planning & Analysis Research Center. About 18,250 people are employed in the automotive industry. Results of the study were released Thursday at the Greater Jackson Partnership by the Mississippi Economic ...Read More »
Mississippi demands $6.4M back from electric car maker, CEO
Mississippi’s state auditor on Wednesday demanded that a troubled electric car maker or its leader repay $4.9 million in state and local aid the company received, plus $1.5 million of interest. Auditor Stacey Pickering issued the demand to GreenTech Automotive and its CEO, Charles Wang, saying the company has failed to live up to pledges to invest $60 million and ...Read More »