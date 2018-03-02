For the ninth consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been named one of Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For.” The law firm is ranked 96th in the 2018 edition of the list, which recognizes companies with exceptional workplace cultures. Fortune highlighted employees’ trust in the Firm’s management and the transparency of the Firm’s leadership. The Fortune “100 Best Companies ...Read More »
Baker Donelson’s Health Law Group Recognized by American Bar Association’s Health Law Section
The Baker Ober Health Law Group has been ranked in the American Bar Association’s Health Law Section’s “Fifth Annual Regional Law Firm Recognition” list. The ABA recognizes, by geographic region, the top 10 health law firms based on Health Law Section membership. Baker Donelson ranked second in both the Southern Region and the Northeastern Region. Earlier this year, the Baker ...Read More »
Baker Donelson Earns Highest Number of Metro Tier 1 Rankings in 2018 U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” List
Baker Donelson has received the most Metro Tier 1 rankings of any law firm in the country in the 2018 U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” list. The Firm earned 197 first-tier metropolitan rankings across 13 metropolitan markets in eight states and Washington, D.C. in the eighth edition of an annual analysis that includes more than 13,000 U.S. ...Read More »
Baker Donelson’s Mississippi Attorneys Named to 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers, Mid-South Rising Stars
Fourteen Mississippi attorneys with Baker Donelson have been named to the 2017 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers, which recognizes attorneys in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Overall 94 Baker Donelson lawyers in those four states were honored. Mississippi attorneys named to the list: Sheryl Bey, Michael T. Dawkins, Brooks Eason, Davis Frye, Robert E. Hauberg Jr., Leonard C. Martin, Dan ...Read More »
Three Baker Donelson Professionals Named Fellows of College of Law Practice Management
Three Baker Donelson professionals have been inducted as Fellows of the College of Law Practice Management: David A. Rueff Jr., Adam C. Severson, and Meredith L. Williams. The College of Law Practice Management was formed in 1994 to honor and recognize distinguished law practice management professionals, to set standards of achievement for others in the profession, and to fund and ...Read More »
Baker Donelson’s Carter Thompson Elected National Director of DRI
J. Carter Thompson, a shareholder in Baker Donelson’s Jackson and Memphis offices, has been elected to a three-year term as a member of the National Board of Directors of the DRI, the leading organization of civil defense attorneys and in-house counsel. DRI’s international membership exceeds 22,000. The leader of Baker Donelson’s Product Liability and Mass Tort Group and former chair ...Read More »
Baker Donelson Earns Top Ten Rankings in Vault’s 2018 “Best Law Firms for Diversity”
For the sixth consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been ranked among the top 10 law firms in the country in the 2018 edition of Vault, Inc.’s “Best Law Firms for Diversity.” Baker Donelson ranked 10th in the country on Vault’s overall “Best Law Firms for Diversity” list, which includes four separate categories for diversity all weighed evenly to determine the ...Read More »
Baker Donelson’s Health Law Group Earns Multiple Top Three Rankings
The Baker Ober Health Law Group at Baker Donelson recently earned multiple national and regional honors. The firm was ranked third on the 2017 edition of Modern Healthcare’s “Largest Healthcare Law Firms.” It was also ranked third on the American Health Lawyers Association’s “AHLA 2017 Top Honors” rankings of health law firms in the United States. Baker Donelson was ranked ...Read More »
Scott Sargent Joins Baker Donelson Team
Banking veteran Scott Sargent has joined Baker Donelson’s Financial Services Department. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial and legal services. He also has extensive experience in financial technology and has structured numerous deals where FinTech companies have partnered with or incorporated their technology into traditional banking operations or payments systems. Before joining Baker Donelson, he ...Read More »
Working Mother Names Baker Donelson One of the 2017 “Best Law Firms for Women”
Baker Donelson has been named by Working Mother magazine as one of the 2017 “Best Law Firms for Women” in recognition of using best practices in retaining and promoting women lawyers. The annual list recognizes 50 U.S. law firms for their policies in the advancement of women and for the implementation of work-life balance initiatives. At Baker Donelson, female attorneys ...Read More »