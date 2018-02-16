Balch & Bingham has been recognized for superior client service and named to the BTI Consulting Group’s Client Service A-Team 2018. This year’s list includes 319 law firms and is the outcome of 350 in-depth interviews with top legal decision makers from the world’s leading organizations. According to BTI Consulting’s research, 650 core law firms serve large and Fortune 1000 ...Read More »
Balch & Bingham among Best Law Firms
Balch & Bingham recently received top tier rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" 2018 in 61 of the firm's practice areas, both nationally and across six of the firm's metropolitan areas across the Southeast. The firm received six national and 55 metropolitan practice rankings. In Gulfport, the firm was ranked in Metropolitan Tier 1 for Banking
Balch & Bingham’s Pettis named to Benchmark Litigation list
Brant Pettis, partner in Balch & Bingham's Gulfport office and member of the Litigation Practice, was recently named to the Benchmakr Litigation's annual Under 40 Hot List for 2017. The Under 40 Hot List honors the achievements of the nation's most accomplished legal partners under the age of 40. Pettis was one of seven Balch lawyers named to the list,
Crutcher cited for writings
Pepper Crutcher, partner in the Balch & Bingham's Jackson, Mississippi, office and leader of the Affordable Care Act Strategists, was recognized as a JD Supra Top Author by JD Supra in its annual 2017 Readers' Choice Awards. Pepper was selected among thousands of authors for the level of visibility and engagement he attained with readers on the subject of the
Former Bryant chief of staff Lucien Smith returns to Balch & Bingham
Lucien Smith, Gov. Phil Bryant's former chief of staff, has joined Balch & Bingham's Jackson office as a partner in the Governmental Relations Section. Smith brings lengthy experience in government relations from serving as counsel to multiple Mississippi governors, as well as experience in business and financial litigation. Before working with Gov. Bryant, Smith was an attorney in Balch's Jackson
Walter H. Boone joins law firm
Walter H. Boone has joined Balch & Bingham LLP's Jackson office as a partner and member of the Product Liability & Casualty Litigation Practice Group. Boone has more than 25 years of general, commercial and environmental litigation experience. Boone's litigation experience focuses on the defense of personal injury and wrongful death claims based on products liability, premises liability and general
Speaker Gunn notes loss to Mississippi with death of House predecessor Tim Ford
Addressing the Stennis Capitol Press Forum luncheon Monday, Speaker of the Mississippi House Philip Gunn spoke of the sorrow and loss he and the rest of Mississippi feel with the sudden death last Friday of Tim Ford, who served a decade-and-a-half as Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives. Ford, an Oxford resident and partner in the Balch & Bingham
Memorial for ex-speaker of Mississippi House set for Tuesday
JACKSON — A memorial service is set for former Mississippi House Speaker Tim Ford, who died of a heart attack Friday in Oxford. He was 63. The Balch & Bingham law firm, where Ford was a partner, announced Sunday that visitation is 3-5 p.m. Monday and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Ridgeland. The memorial
Balch & Bingham beefs up to add new law practice areas
Birmingham-based law firm Balch & Bingham has added 13 associates to its roster of more than 250 attorneys and lobbyists in the Southeast and Washington, D.C., including additional attorneys in the Jackson and Gulfport offices. Alan Rogers, managing partner of the 91-year-old firm, said the staffing increase is part of a move to establish several new practice areas. "Most recently,
Mississippi businesses get facts on employer mandate
As a legal specialist on the Affordable Care Act, Balch & Bingham's Pepper Crutcher has a lengthy list of advice for Mississippi businesses on the bubble for falling under the healthcare overhaul's "employer mandate." Atop the list: Move beyond the mountain of misconceptions about the mandate. "Typically, my first conversation is to disabuse them of all the bad information they