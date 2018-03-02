Laura Marion, MD, OB/GYN, has joined the staff of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle at the Physician and Surgeons Clinic in Columbus. Originally from Amory, Marion is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor of arts in biology. She graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 2012 and completed her ...Read More »
Baptist welcomes new internist to staff
William Rosenblatt has joined the medical staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus as an internal medicine physician. Originally from Fort Adams, Rosenblatt attended the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, cum laude, from Furman University in Greenville, S.C. He graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in ...Read More »
Baptist welcomes new otolaryngologist in Columbus
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle welcomes Otolaryngologist Steven Smith, MD, has joined the Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle, and the practice of Dr. Justin Garner and Dr. Clay Borden at Otolaryngology Associates in Columbus. Originally from Magee, Miss., Smith is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in biology and is a 2012 graduate of ...Read More »
5 hospitals get top rating
Five Mississippi hospitals recently received an “A” patient-safety rating in the Fall 2015 Hospital Safety Score by the Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog group. The hospitals were Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle, Biloxi Regional Medical Center and Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale, Baptist Union County in New Albany and Baptist North Mississippi in Oxford. Leapfrog Group grades ...Read More »
Golden Triangle honored
Baptist Memorial Hospital–Golden Triangle in Columbus has received the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) ACTION Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2015. The hospital is one of 319 hospitals in the United States to receive the honor. The award is based on how well the hospital followed guidelines for treating heart attack patients. The award recognizes ...Read More »
Peter Tofts joins Golden Triangle
Pulmonologist Peter Tofts has joined the staff at Golden Triangle Pulmonology at 255 Baptist Blvd., Suite 301 in Columbus. Dr. Tofts completed medical school at Warwick Medical School in Warwickshire, U.K., and his residency in Internal Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Weston, Fla. He completed his fellowship in Pulmonary Critical Care at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York. ...Read More »
Hospital adds Pounders
Nicole Pounders has been named director of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle’s education department. The Commercial Dispatch reports her duties include overseeing nursing and staff education and orientation of newly hired nursing staff. Pounders holds a nursing degree from Mississippi University for Women.Read More »
Baptist-Golden Triangle announces staff news
Ben Hughes, assistant director of pharmacy at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle, has been named director of the department. Hughes officially began his duties Feb. 4. He replaces long-time former director Bob Waldrop, who is retiring after 35 years with Baptist. Originally from Prentiss, Hughes received a bachelor’s degree in plant pathology from Mississippi State University in 1980. He taught high ...Read More »
Grant promoted, Smith honored
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle administrator Paul Cade announced that Alicia Grant has been named assistant administrator for quality, medical staff review and risk management. She previously served as administrative director for inpatient nursing services. Grant has held other positions in the nursing staff at Baptist Golden Triangle since 1999 including nursing unit manager and director of the hospital’s emergency department, ...Read More »
Baptist appoints Rollins to board
Columbus businessman Dick Rollins has been named to the board of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. His appointment was approved by the Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation board of directors in Memphis in December. Born in Amory, Rollins was reared in Columbus. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in ...Read More »