Dustin M. Barnes, CFP, financial adviser at Barnes-Pettey Financial Advisors, LLC, and Raymond James Financial Services in Clarksdale, was recently named in Barron’s list of “Top 1,200 Advisors” in the country. The list is based on research, surveys and interviews, weighing factors such as advisor’ assets under management, revenue generated, quality of service and regulatory records. Barnes-Petty has offices in ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Barnes-Pettey Financial Advisors
Firm adds Brook Hodges
Brook Hodges has joined Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors as a client service representative and is in training to become a financial advisor. Hodges is based in Oxford, but will work with other Barnes Pettey branches, as well. She joins the company after working with Dillard’s, Keep Mississippi Beautiful and Balance Fitness (co-owner).Read More »
Barnes makes ranking
Dudley M. Barnes, CFP, financial advisor at Barnes-Pettey Financial Advisors, LLC, an independent registered investment advisor and financial advisor with Raymond James Financial Services, was recently named to Barron’s list “The Top 1,000 Advisors” in the country. The 2013 list, published in February, ranked 1,000 advisors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Barnes, who manages more than ...Read More »
Smith completes exam
Art Smith, financial advisor, has successfully completed the certified financial planner (CFP) exam. Smith has been with Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors, LLC, for 16 years and was named a partner of the firm in 2005.Read More »
Barnes makes ranking
Dudley M. Barnes, CFP, financial advisor at Barnes-Pettey Financial Advisors, LLC and financial advisor with Raymond James Financial Services, was recently named to Barron’s The Top 1,000 Advisors in the country. The 2011 list, published in February, ranked 1,000 advisors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Barnes, who manages more than $300 million in client assets, offers ...Read More »
Barnes named to Barron’s list
Dudley M. Barnes, CFP, of Barnes-Pettey Financial Advisors, LLC, and a financial advisor with Raymond James Financial Services, has been named to Barron’s list of “The Top 100 Advisors” in the U.S. The 2010 list ranked 1,000 financial advisors from all 50 states. Barnes, who started his business in 1976 and offers financial planning and wealth management services from his ...Read More »
Barnes, Pettey make ‘Top 100’
Dudley M. Barnes, CFP, and Holmes S. Pettey, CFP, at Barnes-Pettey Financial Advisors, LLC, who offer securities through Raymond James Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC in Clarksdale, were recently named two of Registered Rep’s “Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors.” This list of distinguished advisors was compiled by Discovery, an online data base of financial service intermediaries that weighed factors of FINRA ...Read More »
