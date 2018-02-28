A long-vacant theater in Mississippi has been purchased. The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce reported the A&G Theater, which has been vacant for over 40 years, is going to be restored to its former glory as a multi-purpose performance space for several things including movies and live entertainment. News outlets report New Orleans real estate developers Jim and Catherine MacPhaille ...Read More »
New CEO Segarra says his priority is to understand the culture and inner workings of the Gulf Coast
By JULIA MILLER Mississippi’s beaches have long attracted tourists to the area, but with a new face at the helm of the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the tourism office is looking to grow its reach. “The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers an incredibly vast array of things to see and do,” said Milton Segarra, the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf ...Read More »
Golf carts keep Bay St. Louis moving
By LISA MONTI Given the fact that golf carts have become such a popular way to get around Bay St. Louis, especially on sunny weekends when Old Town’s bars, restaurants and shops are in full swing, the Mississippi Coast city’s motto “A Place Apart” could easily morph into “A Place of Carts.” They’re everywhere. People drive them to work, parents ...Read More »
Passenger train talk continues along Gulf Coast
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT Twelve years after Hurricane Katrina, the Gulf Coast has restored all transportations except a passenger rail system. Now, the Mississippi Gulf Coast appears ready to welcome a restored passenger rail service that could make stops in Biloxi, Gulfport, Bay St. Louis and Pascagoula. From 1993 to 2005, the Sunset Limited serviced the Mississippi Coast as part ...Read More »
DAVID BARIA: Time to remove Confederate battle flag from all official symbols of Mississippi
The events in Charlottesville evade simple description. The tragic loss of life and violent imagery are now part of our collective consciousness and already compare as one of the darkest chapters in modern American history. For many of us who were not adults during segregation, these images seem ripped from a time we hoped was in the past. Sadly, ...Read More »
A ‘cut above’ hotel development targeting Bay St. Louis beachfront
It’s been in the works – and in rumors – for a few years but this month a much anticipated hotel at the prime corner of Main Street and Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis took a solid first step toward more detailed designs and eventual construction. On July 10, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously to give conceptual ...Read More »
Award-winning chef opening Italian Bistro in Old Town Bay St. Louis
By LISA MONTI Chef David Dickensauge is bringing upscale Italian fare to Old Town Bay St. Louis. Dickensauge and Lee Parrish are opening Corks & Cleaver Italian Bistro this month in the spot that was vacated by Old Cuevas Bistro after about a year. The two have partnered on the Italian restaurant through their newly formed restaurant group. The Parrish ...Read More »
Art lessons are drawing tourists to stay and learn in Bay St. Louis
By LISA MONTI Bay St. Louis, a popular beachfront city that has earned spots on many a Top 10 list for its amenities and casual lifestyle, is known in large part for its robust arts community. Every month, the Second Saturday Art Walk through the Old Town showcases art galleries, musicians, artisans and others who contribute to the creative economy. Crowds ...Read More »
Tractor Supply to open in Bay St. Louis
Tractor Supply Co., the retail chain that carries top brands for farmers, gardeners, homeowners and their pets, is coming to Bay St. Louis. The site is being cleared ahead of construction start. » Read the complete story at GULF COAST BUSINESS TODAYRead More »
Bay St. Louis council considers restrictions on bars
While the Bay St. Louis City Council considers a noise ordinance and other restrictions on the entertainment district, bar and tavern owners are worried they may be put out of business. The Sun Herald reports dozens of residents attended the council’s workshop Monday, many of them airing grievances with the city’s liberal policy on loud music, lights and hours of ...Read More »