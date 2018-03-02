By BECKY GILLETTE Here’s news you can lift a mug and do a “cheers” to. In late December the U.S. Congress passed a two-year version of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which cuts the federal excise tax for craft breweries in half from $7/barrel to $3.50/barrel for domestic brewers producing less than two million barrels annually. The ...Read More »
Tag Archives: beer
Steve Grantham’s long, winding road to beerdom
By JACK WEATHERLY Steve Grantham Jr. has brewed up a plan to put a private-label beer in Outback Steakhouses, starting with the nine he owns and shooting for many more restaurants and other establishments. Meanwhile, Lucas Simmons has been producing for two years at his Lucky Town Brewing Co. Now the two Jacksonians’ paths are converging. The result will be ...Read More »
Lazy Magnolia updates production, packaging
By LISA MONTI Leslie and Mark Henderson, the founders of Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co., are both engineers, so when it came time to update equipment at their Kiln, brewery, they devised a production line that would keep the craft beer tasting better longer. “It’s a huge big deal, both from the capacity standpoint and also the quality,” said Mark Henderson of ...Read More »
Protected: JOSH MABUS — Mississippi’s golden opportunity: Beer
There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.Read More »
Voters in Fulton say yes to in-city beer, liquor sales
FULTON — City of Fulton voters have approved the sale of beer and liquor inside the city limits. Aldermen will now have to set guidelines and regulations for the alcohol sales to determine when and where it can be sold. Yesterday, voters in Fulton had to decide whether to legalize the sale of beer and light wine. Complete, but unofficial, ...Read More »
City changes rules on serving alcohol outside
MERIDIAN — Some restaurants in downtown Meridian can legally start serving beer, wine and cocktails to customers dining at tables on sidewalks. The city council recently changed the rules that regulate alcohol consumption on public streets. The new policy allows alcohol to be served at tables that restaurants put on sidewalks just outside their buildings, said Michael Goggans, a former ...Read More »
CRAFTING A BREWERY — Natchez Brewing Co. renovating historic downtown building
If their schedule holds, Pat and Lisa Miller will finally be able to take the word “home” out of the description of their brew before the summer ends. The husband-and-wife entrepreneurs have begun work on their new craft beer brewery, dubbed the Natchez Brewing Co., in an historic building in downtown Natchez. Renovations on the building at 413 Franklin St. ...Read More »
Tupelo residents to enjoy a drink a little longer
TUPELO — Starting Friday, alcohol can be sold until one a.m. in Tupelo restaurants and bars. The city council approved the ordinance a month ago, triggering the extended sales of beer and light wine beginning Friday. Area residents are still weighing in on the new hours: 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. each day. Previously, the hours were 10 a.m. until ...Read More »
City gives restaurants more time to serve alcohol
TUPELO — People will soon be able to buy alcoholic drinks until 1 a.m. every day in Tupelo. The city council approved the change in a 4-3 vote. New hours restaurants can serve alcohol approved by the council are from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. each day. Current hours are 10 a.m. until midnight on Monday through Saturday and from ...Read More »
Supervisors approve measure for Sunday beer sales
IUKA — The Tishomingo County Board of Supervisors has approved the Sunday sale of beer in the county. Deputy Chancery Clerk Lynn West says the date for an extension of hours will be set after a legal notice of the proposal is published for three weeks. New Sunday beer sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The change ...Read More »