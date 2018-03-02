Billy Graham and C.S. Lewis couldn’t be further apart in some respects. But in one all-important respect there is harmony: Jesus. Billy Graham descended from the mountains of North Carolina and preached the gospels to the world for more than a half-century. He died last week at 99. His small tent meetings grew to gatherings of hundreds of thousands, and ...Read More »
New Belhaven CFO ready for challenge
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT When David Tarrant was a student at The University of Toledo, he wondered if he could major in engineering, biology or even forestry. “But after I took my first finance class I was hooked,” said Tarrant, the new vice president of business affairs and the chief financial officer of Belhaven University. He assumed the position ...Read More »
Belhaven elects 3 to board
The Belhaven University Board of Trustees elected new members Sam Lane, Karen Taylor and Dr. Kevin Brown to the board. Lane is Senior Vice President of First Commercial Bank and has over 40 years of experience with Jackson area banks that includes Deposit Guaranty National Bank and First Commercial Bank. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from the ...Read More »
Lane joins Belhaven board
The Belhaven University Board of Trustees elected Sam Lane, Senior Vice President of First Commercial Bank, as a new board member. Born in Jackson, Lane has lived in the Capital City his entire life. He graduated from Jackson Prep in 1972 and earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Mississippi in 1976. Lane has over 40 ...Read More »
Moak to chair program
Belhaven University has appointed longtime communications professional Bill Moak head of its communication program. His hiring coincides with the University’s shift to a stronger emphasis on public relations, journalism and web communications. Moak plans on working with communication professionals for future learning opportunities. Simultaneously, he will be working to develop new directions and initiatives, which will help attract more students ...Read More »
Bryant names Brookhaven’s John Davis to head DHS
Veteran human services professional John Davis has been promoted to executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, replacing Ricky Berry, who is retiring Jan. 31. Gov. Phil Bryant announced the appointment Monday afternoon. Davis is a Mississippi native with 24 years in human services, including work on the local, regional and state level. He has served as the department’s deputy administrator for the last four years. Before that, he was ...Read More »
Belhaven’s Metzcar tapped
Belhaven University has selected Dr. Aaron Metzcar to lead its online studies program as dean. In 2000, Metzcar began his career in education as a teacher with Tri-Village School District. He then served as Elementary School Principal for Jackson Christian School in Jackson, Mich., in 2006. During his time as principal, he taught online classes as an adjunct faculty member ...Read More »
Crawford named CEO at Summit Rehab
The Summit Rehab, a Mississippi-based therapy service provider, has named Kelly Crawford its new CEO. The Summit, founded in 2001 by Charles and Joyce Bates, provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy services across Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. Charles Bates announced his retirement as CEO in June and named Crawford his successor. “Charles and Joyce Bates have created such a rich ...Read More »
Belhaven looks forward to University Village opening
JACKSON — Construction of a $7 million residence hall that began in September at Belhaven University is nearing completion, and students are looking foward to its availability in August. The three-story, U-shaped building will house 132 students, both men and women, in apartment-style units. Each unit will include four bedrooms, two full baths, a kitchen and a living room. The ...Read More »
Top 10 finalists chosen for C Spire Conerly Trophy
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott and Mississippi cornerback Senquez Golson are among the 10 finalists for the C Spire Conerly Trophy, which is awarded to the state’s top college football player. Each school in the state is allowed to nominate one player for the award. The other nominees are: Mississippi Valley State receiver Julian Stafford, Alcorn State ...Read More »