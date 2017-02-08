The head of a downtown Jackson development group has been convicted on a charge that he embezzled money from the organization. Ben Allen was found guilty Tuesday on one count of a 10-count indictment. That count charged Allen with improperly receiving money from Downtown Jackson Partners to pay his wife’s mobile phone bill. A lawyer tells The Clarion-Ledger Allen will ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Ben Allen
Ben Allen back at DJP but agency’s course unclear
Ben Allen returned to running Downtown Jackson Partners Monday, but whether he stays on the job as he fights charges he stole and embezzled money from the agency is uncertain. For now, Allen is calling the shots at the quasi-public entity responsible for administering downtown Jackson’s Business Improvement District and promoting downtown as a work, live and play destination. “No ...Read More »
Indictment: Downtown Jackson leader stole and misused money
An indictment says the head of a downtown Jackson development group misused money in an investigation that has also led to two high-ranking employees of the Mississippi Audit Department being charged with hindering prosecution. Ben Allen, executive director of Downtown Jackson Partners, was charged with stealing nearly $55,000 of the nonprofit group’s money and misusing another $190,000 in a 10-count ...Read More »
Proposal to form business district languishes while County Line reels
By JACK WEATHERLY The left-right combination of two major retailers leaving County Line Road has stunned the retail corridor, but has focused attention on how it’s doing in its fight to compete with newer challengers. Sam’s Club left Aug. 6 and Best Buy’s last day is Oct. 31. Meantime, a 75-page survey completed a year ago for the cities of ...Read More »
$2 million makeover for Jackson’s Smith Park in conceptual stage
A vision for the first revamp of downtown Jackson’s Smith Park in more than 40 years is taking shape. A project committee of downtown business leaders hope to raise private money to secure a contribution from state government for a $2 million redo that involves opening up the 2.4-acre park’s visibility and access, building a new bandstand and eliminating water ...Read More »
The wait continues for Edison Walthall hotel buyer
Hopes for injecting more life into downtown Jackson’s Capitol Street through a renovation and possible conversion of the vacant Edison-Walthall sustained a setback when the hotel did not get an acceptable bid at auction. For now, the circa 1927 lodging landmark will remain with the Landmark Center office building a block away as once-major properties on downtown’s main thoroughfare awaiting ...Read More »
A touchup for Thalia Mara
It’s said Jackson’s Thalia Mara Hall hasn’t got a bad seat in the house. But seats that are in bad shape? Those are about as plentiful as the number of days that make up the Broadway run of the “Phantom of the Opera.” Since its opening in 1968 as the Jackson Municipal Auditorium, the City-owned hall has been home to ...Read More »
Survey: Metro Jackson office markets showing some strength
Jackson’s Central Business District office market is starting 2012 much as it did 2011 with slightly more than a quarter of available space empty. That’s the good news. The CBD wouldn’t be keeping its current occupancy levels had expected lease renewals not come through, commercial real estate professionals say. Parkway Properties’ 120-building fourth-quarter office market survey shows the downtown market ...Read More »
Wanted: Replacement for Parkway’s downtown leadership
The coming departure of Parkway Properties from Jackson leaves a leadership void for downtown causes, says Ben Allen, president of the Downtown Jackson Partners, a public-private partnership created to promote and facilitate downtown’s revitalization. Parkway’s executive corps brought a “care factor” that will be hard to replace, Allen said. “As far a losing the emotional capital, I can’t sugar coat ...Read More »
Travel Channel highlighting Jackson cuisine in 'Man vs. Food’
“Travel Channel’s “Man Vs. Food” host Adam Richmand recently made a swing through Jackson to shoot footage for the show at Burgers and Blues, Chimneyville, 2 Sisters and the Coffee Roastery. The program will televise nationwide in early summer, says Ben |Allen, president of Downtown Jackson Partners, a downtown revitalization and promotions agency. Also, Travel Channel’s Andrew Zimmern, host of ...Read More »