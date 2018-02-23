Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Ben Donald as Regional Manager of Retail Operations for the Pine Belt Region. He will oversee all daily operations for the Hattiesburg and Petal markets. Donald will continue as branch manager at the Turtle Creek branch in Hattiesburg, in addition to his regional manager responsibilities. Donald is a graduate of the University of Southern ...Read More »
Donald to manage branch
Ben Donald has joined Keesler Federal Credit Union as the Branch Manager for its Hattiesburg location. Ben began his financial career as a Personal Banker. He is a member of Rotary and Hattiesburg Young Professionals. He is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi. Known as the Turtle Creek branch, it is located at 6175 Hwy. 98 Ste. 20 ...Read More »